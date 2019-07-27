New chamber president sets goals

Ralph Staffins knew he had big shoes to fill when he was hired as president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce two months ago.
He replaced Woody Woodside, who held the position for 35 years before he retired in May.
Staffins said he isn’t intimidated following someone with the reputation Woodside, who he described as an “icon in the chamber industry."
Staffins said he has worked in chambers of commerce across the state and has the support of Woodside.
“I’ve known Woody many years,” Staffins said. “Woody and I talk very regularly.”
Staffins said he was attracted to the job because the local chamber is an “incredible organization with a statewide presence.”
He was also attracted by the quality of life in the Golden Isles and hopes to stay longterm with his family.
During a retreat earlier this week with the board of directors, Staffins said they set five goals for the next year.
The chamber plans a drive to increase membership by at least five percent this year, he said.
Staffins has been tasked with developing a three-year strategic plan where board members will take a “hard look” at the chamber’s vision and be held accountable to accomplishing the goals set.
“We want to have that longer strategic plan,” he said. “Everything we’re going to do is run through a lens. There will be more focus on working committees.”
The chamber is going to try to qualify for certification by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce next year. Staffins said only three percent of the chambers of commerce across the nation earn the designation.
“This is a lofty goal,” he said. “It really validates what we do at our chamber. We want to take a hard look in the mirror.”
Staffins said the local chamber is a leader in the region that creates a ripple effect from Savannah to Jacksonville, Fla.
“We’ve got a lot of work to get there. This is the perfect time to do it,” he said.
The chamber’s internal budget will be evaluated to ensure the organization, which is privately funded, is spending the money in the best possible way.
The chamber will also conduct a complete marketing plan this year.
“We want to make sure our brand represents the business community, Golden Isles and Brunswick,” he said. “We’re going to look at everything we’ve been doing from a marketing aspect."