Ralph Staffins was hired as the new Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce CEO and president this summer because of his track record and vision for the future.
Staffins, guest speaker at Tuesday’s St. Simons Rotary Club meeting, explained his plans for the chamber and the challenges of replacing Woody Woodside, who oversaw chamber operations for 35 years before retiring earlier this year.
“Everyone in the state knows Woody Woodside,” he said. “Chambers are all about building relationships.”
Staffins said he came into the job with a 120-day plan that included highlighting a new business every day and building relationships.
“It’s been lots of fun getting out in the community,” he said. “If you’re not telling that story, no one will listen to you.”
Chamber staff is in the midst of trying to earn national chamber certification, which is only awarded to about three percent of chambers of commerce nationwide.
“It’s not an easy process,” he said. “It helps you look in the mirror to make sure you are doing things the right way.”
Another goal is to increase chamber membership by five percent over the next year. Staffins said the goal can be accomplished by showing the benefits of becoming a chamber member.
“We’re the voice of business,” he said. “We are the advocates of business.”
Staffins said there are plans to make the Golden Isles more business friendly by centralizing and simplifying the process to start a new business.
“There needs to be a one-stop shop for business,” he said.
One challenge is addressing the diverse needs and interests between the mainland and islands.
“Growth needs to be positive,” he said.
Perhaps the best selling point to attract new businesses is the great quality of life in the Golden Isles, he said.
Staffins said he is very optimistic about the future of the business community in the Golden Isles and his goal is to continue the positive growth.
“We’re building on what has been accomplished the past 35 years,” he said. “I want to set goals so lofty we’re chasing them for years.”