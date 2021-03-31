Scuba divers with T&T Salvage have spent the better part of a week in the depths of St. Simons Sound installing a newer, stronger cutting chain to finish tearing through the shipwrecked Golden Ray’s tenacious engine section, according to Unified Command.
Divers worked when slack tides permitted.
This and related work above water are part of the finishing touches before the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel resumes cutting into the shipwreck’s rearmost section, known as Section 7. Salvors were halfway through cutting Section 8 late last month when a chain break prompted them to temporarily withdraw from the effort.
Unified Command is hesitant to say cutting on Section 8 could resume any day, though it could, weather permitting.
“They plan to start up as soon as they are done with these operations,” said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. “It progresses on a day-to-day basis. We’re at the point where the rigging operation is coming along, the chain placement operation is moving. When we’re doing these things, the next step is to tension up the chain and start cycling through the cuts.”
At Mayor’s Point on the East River in Brunswick, the barge Julie B passed a Coast Guard safety inspection Monday, Himes said. The barge could be heading out any day now with the 6,350-metric-ton Section 2 of the shipwreck secured to its decks. The tugboat captains who will transport the barge are simply awaiting the most favorable long range weather conditions for the trip to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
“They’re just waiting on a satisfactory weather window,” Himes said. “They will depart when the window is right.”
Until recently, Section 2 had represented the foremost 85 feet of the shipwreck. Section 1, the bow, was cut away during the first cutting operation – a three-week ordeal last November.
Salvors decided earlier this month to focus on cutting away Section 2 after withdrawing from Section 7. The cut was completed March 15, eight days after the VB 10,000 slid astride Section 2 and began powering this gargantuan chainsaw. Salvors changed out the existing grade 3 strength chain on Section 2 with stronger grade 4 chain in advance of cutting.
On the troublesome Section 7, salvors have gone a step further. The chain that divers are working with below water to get in place is forged of grade 5 steel, stronger by another level. Steel is graded on its ability to withstand high stress.
It was a chain break on Feb. 26 that prompted salvors to temporarily step away from Section 7. Work stoppages occurred four times prior to that on Section 7, twice because of broken steel parts that hold the pulleys to the chain and twice more to replace thousands and thousands of feet of worn wiring that connects the pulleys to the VB 10,000’s powerful winches.
The tin-hulled VB 10,000 moved into place over Section 7 at the other end of the shipwreck on Friday. Previous efforts had already cut halfway through Section 7.
T&T Salvage’s team of 11 divers have been working to feed the new cutting chain all the way through the half-severed hull to get it into place. It is a tedious process. It started with running a ¼-inch thick polyethylene line through and then using that line to guide a larger line underneath and then a larger line and so forth.
“And eventually you work up to a line that is formidable enough to pull the chain through,” Himes said.
The heavy pulling to set that actual chain in place is done by crane, not divers. Because of the swift tidal currents in the sound, the divers’ underwater time is limited to the slack waters that occur at high and low tides.
Visibility is also a challenge for the divers as anyone who has walked waist deep into the surf at Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island or Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons Island can well imagine.
Salvors are putting the finishing touches on ensuring that the chain is aligned snuggly in the established cutting groove. This will ensure that cutting will resume all the more smoothly, Himes said.
“They’re working with the VB 10,000 crane vessel team to get the new cutting chain placed correctly into the cut groove,” Himes said. “Once that’s complete, it’s a matter of rigging the chain, bringing it up to tension and letting it rip.”
This would be the fourth section to be removed from the Golden Ray, a 656-foot-long car carrier that overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The ship’s stern, known as Section 8, was cut away during an effort from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.
About 360 feet of the half-submerged shipwreck remains in the sound.
The completion of Section 7 would leave three cuts remaining in the plan to haul the shipwreck out of the St. Simons Sound in eight large sections.
Members of the Unified Command’s shoreline cleanup crews continue to pick up shipwreck debris that washes ashore on Jekyll and St. Simons islands and elsewhere. Himes urges anyone who spots suspected shipwreck debris to call the debris hotline at 912-944-5620.