The new CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy brings decades of experience in work development in Glynn County.
Brian Weese officially joined the leadership team at GICCA on Sept. 19
He worked most recently for 10 years at College of Coastal Georgia, where he was director of career and academic advising. He also previously worked at the Georgia Department of Labor for 12 years.
“It’s a great opportunity to further what I’ve been doing at the college,” Weese said.
GICCA offers career pathway programs in 18 fields, including automotive services, culinary, engineering, health care science and graphic design.
The CEO reports to the GICCA Foundation Board, which is a partnership with Glynn County Schools, Coastal Pines Technical College and the Golden Isles Development Authority.
The foundation chose to expand the role of CEO this year to include the title “workforce strategy leader.”
“The GICCA Foundation Board is excited to have Brian Weese joining us a GICCA CEO/workforce strategy leader,” said Tom Norton, chair of the GICCA Foundation’s Board of Directors.
“Brian knows our community very well, understands the workforce needs of local employers and has proven ability in helping students find success in their chosen career path. He is the right person for this critical role because of his deep experience, his ability to get things done and his commitment to the GICCA mission of ensuring a viable workforce for Glynn County.”
The GICCA Foundation Board looked to broaden the role of GICCA’s CEO to include leading the implementation of the Golden Isles Talent Development Strategy, which was created in 2021.
The strategy aims to ensure the Golden Isles is recognized as a top location for talent development and attraction that supports a growing and diverse set of industries.
“We did this because of the strong connection between what’s happening at GICCA and what’s needed in workforce development from a community-wide perspective,” Norton said. “We are confident Brian will be successful in all aspects of the new role.”
Weese said his many years supporting workforce development in the community will be the kind of experience needed for the new role.
“I’ve been in the community here for 22 years, and for the last 22 years I’ve been doing workforce development either through the Department of Labor or through the college,” Weese said. “This position interests me because it expands that role with employer relations and workforce development.”
The goal is to make the Golden Isles community the best place to live and work. GICCA, which opened in 2009, has been a key part of that work, Weese said.
“It’s a great piece of the workforce development solution, and it provides a great opportunity to help our high school and even late middle school students learn more about different career pathways and helps them start thinking about what it is they want to do in the future.”
Students receive hands-on experience at GICCA under the tutelage of people who have worked in the various industries.
Weese said he hopes to tell the story of GICCA and make more people aware of what the school offers for the community.
“I don’t think a lot of people know or really understand it,” he said. “I hope to let parents, the students and the community know what’s available.”