The Golden Isles College and Career Academy’s new CEO has officially been hired.
Lori Peacock will take on the role, as well as the position of CTAE director for Glynn County Schools, starting Aug. 3. The Glynn County Board of Education approved her hire Tuesday evening.
Following a search completed by GICCA board members and the school system, Peacock was the chosen candidate from among several strong contenders, said Mike Callaway, who has served as the GICCA board chairman throughout this process.
“We were looking for someone who could continue the great success and progress we’ve made in recent years in building a 21st Century workforce,” Callaway said.
Rick Townsend, who served as CEO of the career academy since its founding, was named superintendent of Pickens County Schools in April. GICCA’s principal, Joseph Depenhart, has served as interim CEO and CTAE director in the meantime.
“The board’s appreciative for Dr. Depenhart’s role as interim CEO,” Callaway said. “He’s done a really fine job covering the CEO role, the CTAE responsibilities as well as the principal role.”
Peacock will be moving from Green Bay, Wisc., where she currently serves as director of college, career and community readiness for the Green Bay Area Public School District. She has also worked previously in counseling positions.
Peacock has the experience and the vision that the search committee was seeking, Callaway said.
“She was very impressive in the interview process,” he said. “She had done her homework about our career academy and our local community. She had developed an aggressive and well thought out plan of action if she was going to become the CEO.”