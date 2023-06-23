Camera locations

This map shows the proposed locations of 14 surveillance cameras across the city.

City leadership and the Brunswick Police Department have a strong idea of how they want a new camera system to be implemented.

A network of both public and private cameras, tied into the BPD’s computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, system allows near-immediate access to live video across the city, especially in high-crime areas, says Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist.

More from this section