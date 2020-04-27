Lots of planning and timing goes into starting a new business, but nobody opening a business anytime soon was planning on a pandemic to make things even more challenging.
Tiffany Davis was planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 16 to commemorate the grand opening of Cedar Lodge on Honey Creek in North Camden County.
Davis said the coronavirus outbreak forced her to cancel the ribbon cutting and has delayed the final work on the new full-service event venue, capable of accommodating as many as 300 guests.
Davis said the contractors have been working cautiously since the outbreak but the work at the 2,280-square-foot special event venue, built on a 34-acre site, should be completed and furnished by next month.
The delay has had little impact on Cedar Lodge, she said. Nine large events have already made reservations going into next year, so Davis is confident her business will thrive.
There could be some different expectations because of social distancing and health concerns, including wearing masks and having those at-risk attend via teleconference.
“It’s going to be a new normal,” Davis said.
Another new business, Light of Hope Learning Center, is scheduled to open next month as planned, said Laura Moulton, who is opening the clinic in Brunswick with her father, Larry Daugherty. The business deals with children with autism and is considered essential, so there was no consideration given to delaying the opening.
But it has been challenging, Moulton said.
“The entire process of opening a business has been somewhat slowed down due to the virus,” she said. “For example, we are unable to meet face to face and our technicians have to complete their assessments online now instead of at a testing center. Just a few slight bumps in the road, but nothing we have not been able to work around.”
Telemedicine is an option, but it’s not ideal. Instead, the plan is to take extra precautions such as staggering drop-off times, limiting treatment rooms to one child and sanitizing before the next patient.
Like other businesses planing to open soon, the ribbon cutting will have to wait.
“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to do a grand opening or ribbon cutting at this time,” she said. “We are so excited to share this beautiful space with our community, so we will certainly do a grand opening as soon as it is safe for the public to attend.”