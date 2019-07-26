In about 90 days there will be another reason to come to downtown Brunswick.
Business owner Bill Bernstein is preparing to renovate a vacant storefront on Newcastle Street next door to Tipsy McSway’s. He moved from Nashville, Tenn., to Brunswick last year and purchased the storefront on Newcastle earlier this year, along with the Zell Building on Gloucester Street. He decided to buy the buildings because of his strong belief in the future of downtown Brunswick.
Bernstein initially hoped an entrepreneur would lease the building, but he decided to open a new business instead of waiting for a tenant.
The new business, called Bardelous, will have three pool tables, two dart boards with metal darts, board games and other activities. A wide variety of imported and domestic beer and wine will be sold, but the business will not serve any food other than snacks.
Manager Jane Vicent said the business will not have a TV by design. She wants an atmosphere that encourages conversation.
“I call it a social gathering place,” she said.
The target audience is families and the 35 and older crowd.
Vicent said the business will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with shorter hours on Sunday, which is also the one day of week the bar won’t serve alcohol.
Another feature will be what Vicent described as “innovative, nonalcoholic beverages.”
The building’s interior is basically four brick walls and a concrete floor, which Bernstein said enables him to be more creative with how to set up everything inside the bar.
Work scheduled to begin in coming days includes a new floor, bar and the construction of two bathrooms, Bernstein said. Then the pool tables and dart boards will be set up, and the business will be open.
“There’s lots of moving parts,” he said. “This building is a shell.”