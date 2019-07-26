072519_merchants
Buy Now

Business owner Bill Bernstein is preparing to renovate a vacant storefront on Newcastle Street next door to Tipsy McSway’s.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

In about 90 days there will be another reason to come to downtown Brunswick.

Business owner Bill Bernstein is preparing to renovate a vacant storefront on Newcastle Street next door to Tipsy McSway’s. He moved from Nashville, Tenn., to Brunswick last year and purchased the storefront on Newcastle earlier this year, along with the Zell Building on Gloucester Street. He decided to buy the buildings because of his strong belief in the future of downtown Brunswick.

Bernstein initially hoped an entrepreneur would lease the building, but he decided to open a new business instead of waiting for a tenant.

The new business, called Bardelous, will have three pool tables, two dart boards with metal darts, board games and other activities. A wide variety of imported and domestic beer and wine will be sold, but the business will not serve any food other than snacks.

Manager Jane Vicent said the business will not have a TV by design. She wants an atmosphere that encourages conversation.

“I call it a social gathering place,” she said.

The target audience is families and the 35 and older crowd.

Vicent said the business will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with shorter hours on Sunday, which is also the one day of week the bar won’t serve alcohol.

Another feature will be what Vicent described as “innovative, nonalcoholic beverages.”

The building’s interior is basically four brick walls and a concrete floor, which Bernstein said enables him to be more creative with how to set up everything inside the bar.

Work scheduled to begin in coming days includes a new floor, bar and the construction of two bathrooms, Bernstein said. Then the pool tables and dart boards will be set up, and the business will be open.

“There’s lots of moving parts,” he said. “This building is a shell.”

More from this section

+24
Marching bands preparing for upcoming season

Marching bands preparing for upcoming season

Grace Horton hated her first summer marching band camp. Standing outside for hours at a time in the July heat wasn’t fun, and Horton, a freshman at Brunswick High School at the time, did not yet understand how that hard work would pay off.

Initial necropsy results inconclusive on whale deaths

Initial necropsy results inconclusive on whale deaths

Sometimes the answers are neither quick nor easy, despite the desire for both. Thursday afternoon came news of initial discoveries from necropsies of the three pilot whales that died on St. Simons Island during a stranding event that began July 16. Unfortunately, nothing definitive turned up…

Cost weighed on decarbonizing the economy

Cost weighed on decarbonizing the economy

A group of congressional Democrats added another plan to their party’s quiver Tuesday on major structural change to the American economy to reach a goal of 100 percent clean energy within the next 30 years.