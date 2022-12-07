A new bond resolution had to be approved Tuesday by the Golden Isles Development Authority for a planned Buc-ee’s travel plaza in Brunswick.
The $30 million resolution approved at the November meeting was for the estimate of the tax value, not construction costs, which are estimated between $50 million and $60 million, said Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO. The November estimate was mistakenly sent to the authority.
The new resolution was unanimously approved by the board. It will not cost Glynn County taxpayers anything.
Moore said there are lots of new projects ongoing or planned, which he said is an encouraging sign.
“We’re seeing a lot of activity,” he said. “It’s an exciting time. People are still moving forward.”
The RSM golf tournament was an opportunity to host officials from the new Hyundai plant in Bryan County that is currently under construction. Moore said authority members hosted officials from the plant to show how close in proximity Glynn County is located from the factory.
“This year we really maximized our dollars,” he said.
A new group of teachers have also started their externships with local businesses. Teachers spend several days to learn about the needs of local businesses and the education and training needed to get one of the jobs by local employers. Then, they take lessons learned back into the classroom as a way to better prepare students to enter the job market after graduation.
“It’s a great experience,” Moore said. “The first day was very well received.”
Robert Burr, director of the Glynn County Airport Authority, said his agency has three Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects that will start soon, using a combination of federal funds and tax revenue. There is a high demand for more hangar space, which is an issue that is being addressed.