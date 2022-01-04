The first Brunswick City Commission meeting of 2022 will focus mostly on preparations for the upcoming year.
Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with Orion L. Douglass Sr., senior State Court Judge of Glynn County, swearing in Commissioner Felicia Harris to another four-year term. She was unopposed in her bid for reelection.
Douglass will also swear in Commissioner-Elect Kendra L. Rolle to her first term of office. Rolle prevailed in a four-candidate race in November to replace former commissioner Vincent Williams, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor.
Douglass will be joined by Chris O’Donnell, chief municipal court judge for the city of Brunswick, to swear in Mayor-Elect Cosby Johnson. Johnson and Ivan Figureoa were the top two vote getters among eight candidates seeking to replace Cornell Harvey, who could not seek another term as mayor because of term limits.
Johnson prevailed in the Nov. 30 runoff to become the city’s 60th mayor.
After the ceremonies, the commission will decide who will serve as mayor pro-tem. The person selected for the position will temporarily fill in for the mayor when he is unable to attend meetings or other events.
One appointment will be made to the finance committee to replace Williams.
The new mayor will also make one appointment to the Coastal Regional Commission, one appointment to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and one appointment to the Glynn County Board of Health.
The commission will make one appointment to the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.
Wednesday’s hybrid meeting can be viewed online at facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov/zoom.us/s/95758644197.