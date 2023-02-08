High-speed broadband is coming to the Golden Isles.
During a presentation at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting, Steve Smith, chief revenue officer for Live Oak Fiber, described his company’s plans to invest $60 million for the service. He estimated the service could reach 35,000 homes and businesses.
“We felt like Glynn County is a great market,” Smith said. “Our plan is to connect Glynn County.”
Communities with high-speed broadband see an increase of more than 17% for small businesses during the past three years, he said.
Camden County is another proposed area for the service, he said.
The service will offer speeds ranging from 500 MBps to 10 GBps, with costs starting at $55 a month with no cap on data, he said. Business service offerings will also be available.
Smith said all the lines will be buried 36 to 40 inches on county right of ways. Deals will be worked out with individual property owners to ensure the cables are buried with as little impact as possible.
“We try not to mess up yards,” Smith said.
He estimated the service will be available to 60 to 70% of the county by the end of the year.
Jekyll Island is also part of the plan, with work expected to start later this summer.
Jones Hooks, executive director of Jekyll Island Authority, encouraged Smith to keep plans to provide the service on schedule.
“So far, it’s very impressive,” he said. “These guys are amazing.”
Development Authority President Ryan Moore described Live Oak Fiber officials as a “class act.”
“They’ve done everything they said they’d do,” he said.
Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, told board members he expects a third Delta flight to Atlanta will be added this summer. He pointed out that seven flights from Jacksonville, Fla. to Atlanta depart before the first flight from Brunswick leaves between 10 and 11 a.m.
“It’s all about pilot availability,” he said. “Our pitch to Delta is for a third flight.”