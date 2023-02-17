The Golden Isles Development Authority announced the purchase of a 1,400-acre site named Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park.
In the announcement Thursday, officials said the site will provide a “competitive advantage in the site selection process for industrial opportunities and the potential for economic growth in Glynn County.”
The site, previously owned by Weyerhaeuser for timber production, is located off U.S. 82 about five miles west of Interstate 95 and seven miles from Georgia Port Authority’s Colonel’s Island facility.
The purchase of the site, which has been discussed at previous authority meetings, is needed for the county to successfully compete for jobs and investment in the Golden Isles. Officials said it is “vital” for the development authority to control industrial property with infrastructure and engineering in place.
The heart of the property has a 400-acre contiguous tract with rail access, frontage and a median cut on U.S. 82, and access to heavy-load power facilities, including onsite distribution lines and transmission lines in the vicinity. The site is already zoned for industrial use and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission has water facilities at the tract. Sewer is only a short distance away.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the development authority, said the site has already attracted “legitimate interest.”
“This property is unique in the state and positioned well to support the growth of capital-intensive rail dependent industry,” Moore said. “This purchase is evidence of our board’s visionary commitment to jobs and investment in Glynn County. We are excited about good things to come.”
The property is one of only a few sites in Georgia with access to a breakbulk facility and rail access with all the infrastructure in place. These and other critical site location factors that encompass the area will provide the Golden Isles Development Authority with advantages when targeting capital intensive manufacturing entities that require rail, particularly those that support the electric vehicle industry, he said.
Bill Austin, chairman of the authority’s board of directors, said this week’s purchase of the property is a “great example” of intentional growth planning.
“About a year and a half ago with Ryan’s leadership the board decided to pursue this property because of its extremely unique business growth resources and location, those being mainly power, water, rail, and proximity to our port,” Austin said. “With the county’s support this vision is now a reality.”
He thanked the Glynn County Commission for its support to purchase the property and expressed optimism the investment will pay off.
“We have every reason to believe, based on the number of businesses that have expressed a serious interest in locating some or all their business here, this will add new companies, new jobs and new opportunities to our Golden Isles community,” he said.