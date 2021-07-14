Glynn County Board of Elections officials will hold a work session with county commissioners at the Howard Pate Building 2 p.m. on July 20 to discuss moving to a new location because of space concerns.
The extra room is needed because of a state mandate for the county to purchase as many as 30 new voting machines and support equipment.
The board wants commissioners to consider purchasing the old CVS Pharmacy building on Gloucester Street as its new home.
The extra room will also enable election officials to create an area where people can watch to vote counting process.
In other business:
• Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the board of elections, explained the state’s new vote tabulation process. Elections officials will be allowed to count absentee votes before the elections with no notice required.
But Redden said the specific times and dates must be published on the board of election’s website so people know precisely when to show up to watch the count.
Another mandate is for local elections officials to have election results by 10 p.m. If the county is late without a valid reason, Redden said it could face sanctions and undergo a performance review from the state.
There will also be a number of reports required for the number of ballots cast and any discrepancies. Any ballots opened must be scanned the same day. Redden said a limited number of ballots will be unsealed every day to ensure they meet the state mandate.
• Election officials have found a new polling place to replace the Boys & Girls Club. The new polling place will be nearby at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
• It was also the final elections board meeting for longtime board member Patricia Gibson who served for nearly 25 years.