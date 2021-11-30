The F.J. Torras Causeway could be subjected to more large-scale advertising after the recent approval of a permit for a billboard near the corner of Warde Street and the causeway.
The billboard received sign permit approval following a legal challenge to the city’s ordinance governing such structures earlier this year, said Brunswick planning, development and codes director John Hunter.
The sign permit is approved, but the developer — Georgia Outdoor Advertising II LLC, acting on behalf of iHeartMedia + Entertainment Inc. — will need to get a building permit approved by the city and another permit from the Georgia Department of Transportation before construction can begin.
“The foundation work has to be designed to code, but the actual sign permit has to be issued locally,” Hunter said.
The building permit can be approved internally without review by elected or appointed officials, he said, but one had not been filed as of Monday afternoon.
In a site plan, the sign is described as a 10-foot by 36-foot digital sign, the whole structure being 35 feet in height. The address given for the site is 20 Warde Street, near an existing radio tower.
The city placed a moratorium on all billboards while it rewrote the ordinance. City attorney Brian Corry characterized the work as an update and reorganization for readability, part of the city’s initiative to fully rewrite the code of ordinances in conjunction with the Coastal Regional Commission, Corry said.
“It’s been kind of an ongoing challenge, the billboard ordinances in particular,” he said. “It’s just how the language in the ordinance read that could be viewed as unconstitutional.”
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said other municipalities have had billboard laws challenged as well.
“They sued a lot of cities about their ordinances, and it was about wording,” Harvey said. “It was really technicalities.”