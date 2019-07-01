Bicyclists have a new route to travel in Georgia.
U.S. Bicycle Route 1 is the third officially designated bike route in Georgia, extending 199 miles along the coast.
The route starts south of the Georgia/South Carolina border in Clyo and stretches south through 22 communities in Coastal Georgia before connecting with the existing U.S. Bicycle Route 1 in Florida.
Cyclists can explore Savannah, the state’s oldest city with the largest national historic landmark district in the nation. The route also takes cyclists to Savannah Wildlife Refuge, Altamaha Wildlifre Management Area, Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and Georgia’s barrier islands.
Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, said a growing number of the nation’s scenic locations are becoming accessible by bicycle.
“The designation of U.S. Bicycle Route 1 in Georgia gives cyclists access to hundreds of miles of picturesque coastline that includes the oldest city in the state, Savannah,” Tymon said. “When state DOTs and their public and private sector partners work together to expand the U.S. Bicycle Route System, they make America healthier and better connected.”
The trail was developed by the Coastal Regional Commission of Georgia and the state Department of Transportation with input from bicycle and trail organizations and volunteers.
Terry Landreth, owner of Camden Bicycle Center in St. Marys, is among the avid cyclists who are expected to use the trail. Landreth is also the Camden County representative for a committee tasked with completing the 155-mile Coastal Georgia Greenway.
He believes the newly designated trail can have a positive impact on the local economies.
“I am excited to see U.S. Bicycle Route 1 come to the Georgia Coast. I want the world to know Georgia has the best small towns in America, and USBR 1 can help tell that story,” Landreth said. “I consider USBR 1 a very high value item for local residents, a new tourism product for visitors, and a great connection piece between the world and the Georgia communities. I fully believe USBR 1 can have the same if not greater economic impact as the Silver Comet Trail west of Atlanta.”