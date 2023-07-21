The construction of new bathrooms at Coast Guard Beach Park was approved Thursday by the Glynn County Commission.
Commissioners considered two options: renovate and expand the existing 17-year-old bathrooms or build new ones.
There was little discussion before the 6-1 vote, with Bo Clark casting the dissenting vote.
During a special-called meeting Tuesday, a consultant told commissioners that building a new bathroom at a different location would enable the county to add 40 new parking spaces at the park.
The existing bathrooms don’t have the capacity to close off a section for a mid-day cleaning, leading to complaints by visitors.
There has been no discussion about parking fees at the park.
Commissioners approved a rezoning request for land near Interstate 95 from forest agricultural to freeway commercial. Commissioner Sammy Tostensen asked fellow commissioners to reconsider the request, which was denied earlier this year because there is currently no vehicle access to the property.
A lawyer representing the property owner said commissioners will still have to approve an agreement to access the property before any construction can begin. The plans are for at least one billboard on the site.
Nobody spoke during the public comment period of a public hearing to consider a request to plant native landscaping on the seaward side of the beach and setback line at 112 East Twenty-Second St.
Appointments were made to the Blythe Island Advisory Board. Commission Chairman Wayne Neal appointed Chuck Bumgardner to represent District 3. Commissioner David Sweat appointed John Craven to represent District 4 and Clark appointed Joseph Hutchinson to represent At-Large Post 1.
The meeting opened with a proclamation recognizing July 29 through Aug. 5 as Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.
C.J. Drake with Georgia Power donated a $15,000 check to the Glynn County Fire Department for the purchase of firefighting equipment.
