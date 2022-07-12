As far as Vincent “Vinnie” DiCristofalo is concerned, there is not much difference between Fort Myers, Fla., and right here in the Golden Isles.
After all, both are beachfront communities and both have a fire department. Formerly the interim fire chief in Fort Myers Beach, DiCristofalo is settling in to his third week as Glynn County Fire-Rescue’s assistant fire chief.
“I’ve grown up and lived around the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Coast my entire life,” said DiCristofalo, who also has served in various capacities in the city of Fort Myers Fire Department. “So, yeah, this is a pretty nice fit. This area’s easy to get used to.”
And working with county Fire-Rescue Chief R.K. “Randy” Jordan will be just like old times, he said.
“We worked together for 14 years at the Fort Myers department,” DiCristofalo said. “He actually hired me as a firefighter there. So he’s been kind of mentor to me.”
Glynn County commissioners gave Jordan the OK to hire an assistant chief in April. With an assistant chief on board, Jordan can now tend to the more chiefly duties that do not bind him to a desk stamping papers all day.
“The chief’s main job is to create a vision and to sell that vision to the department and to the public,” said Jordan, who has served as chief since 2016. “But I’ve been tied to a desk. He will be running the day-to-day operation of the fire department. The division chiefs will answer to him and he will make certain all three shifts are operating identically and that all stations are operating in the same manner.”
And while he marked just his third week on the new job Monday, DiCristofalo is no stranger to the department or the men and women who work there. He has spent plenty of time here over the past two years, serving as an outside advisor on the department’s development of procedures and policies.
“I’ve been fortunate to spend some time working with Jordan and his staff,” DiCristofalo said. “I kind of really admired the work ethic I would see when I visited the stations. It was rewarding to see the pride and engagement they displayed and the camaraderie they showed for one another.”
Jordan hopes to see all of his firefighters become trained as EMTs or paramedics, among other goals.
Of the department’s 118 firefighters, “we have 85% certified to ride with the ambulances,” Jordan said. The department had about half that ratio of firefighters certified in EMT or paramedic work when he arrived, Jordan said.
Other goals include creating uniformity of operations within all shifts and at all departments. He also is counting on DiCristofalo’s assistance in creating a concise career trek for employees, outlining promotion requirements from entry-level firefighters all the way up.
“He brings a wealth of experience,” Jordan said. “And he and I share a lot of the same life experiences within the profession.”
DiCristofalo turned 54 on Saturday, the first birthday in many years spent away from his wife. Pamela DiCristofalo is a pharmacist who is still planning her move from Fort Myers to the Golden Isles. Their daughter, Nataly, is a freshman at the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Fort Myers’ population is similar to that of Glynn County, DiCristofalo said. Likewise, the Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department is committed to delivering with equal effectiveness the dual services of firefighting and emergency medical assistance.
“For the next stop in my career, I wanted to make sure it was the right place,” DeCristofalo said. “I have some inside knowledge of the operations here, and I really like the direction things are taking with this department.”