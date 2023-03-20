Don Gentry has been on the job three weeks as the new Glynn County assistant county manager and is still busy learning the lay of the land and issues facing the county.
He is currently a brigadier general in the Georgia National Guard, with plans on retiring in after he reaches the 32-year mark in military service. Gentry, 60, will be eligible to collect his retirement pension after he turns 62 years old, he said.
Gentry and his wife wanted to move the coast, so the job opening for assistant county manager was good timing.
“It was a great opportunity for both of us,” he said.
His experience includes strategic planning for the National Guard and Air National Guard, as well as working as a consultant for county governments.
Gentry said he never knew Glynn County manager Bill Fallon, who was hired last year, until he applied for the job.
His new responsibilities include animal services, community development, public work, and recreation and parks. He answers directly to Fallon.
His full-time day job before coming to Glynn County was as a consultant for county governments, including helping Camden County develop a master plan, and in Gwinett County for parks and recreation. In fact, he and Glynn County Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganis have know each other since 2000, he said.
“We’ve got a great leader with Lisa,” he said.
He is already aware of the growing demand for more pickleball courts in the county.
“It’s one of those growth sports,” he said. “We’re going to have to find a way to manage it.”
Gentry will help take the work load of Fallon and enable him to focus on other issues.
“I think it will allow us to do the big-picture things,” Fallon said. “We’re trying to be visionary instead of reactionary.”