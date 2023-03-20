Don Gentry has been on the job three weeks as the new Glynn County assistant county manager and is still busy learning the lay of the land and issues facing the county.

He is currently a brigadier general in the Georgia National Guard, with plans on retiring in after he reaches the 32-year mark in military service. Gentry, 60, will be eligible to collect his retirement pension after he turns 62 years old, he said.

