A 170-unit apartment complex could be coming to downtown Brunswick.
City commissioners will consider a request at today’s meeting to rezone a 2.44-acre parcel on Gloucester Street — the site of the old Days Inn — from highway commercial to planned development traditional neighborhood, or PD-TN.
The intent of the PD-TN designation is to incorporate new neighborhoods and mixed-use development into the city in a way that is sensitive to existing services.
The applicant is seeking a higher density than what would otherwise be allowed in the area, but a precedent with higher density has been set with Norwich Street Commons.
The proposed site plan for what is called Port City Apartments has 220 parking spaces, including covered parking on the ground floor, which represents 1.3 spaces per unit. The city’s parking regulations currently require two spaces per unit.
The proposed density is the largest variance from existing city ordinances — almost double the allowed maximum units for the site.
Access to the five-story development would be from Atlanta and Macon avenues.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. with a public hearing for the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed $17.1 million budget includes added support for the city’s land bank and downtown development authority, as well as a 2 percent pay raise for city employees.
Contracts for engineering and design services for drainage improvements on Albany Street between F and G streets, at the intersection of Macon and Talmadge avenues, and for the Wildwood ditch improvements project and Riverside neighborhood drainage will also be considered.
Commissioners will also hold the first reading of revisions to the city’s zoning ordinance. The changes include the ability to add a buffer requirement when a conditional use is approved by the city.
The meeting will be streamed live at Facebook.com/citybwkga beginning at 4:30 p.m.