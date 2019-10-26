The uncertainty of the future of the Georgia-Florida game is over — at least for a few more years.
Lenny Curry, the mayor of Jacksonville, announced an agreement Friday that will keep the game in Jacksonville through 2023, with an option to extend the agreement through 2025.
The game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933, with the exception of 1994 and 1995. A group from Atlanta also expressed interest in hosting the annual game, concerning many in the region including officials in the Golden Isles, where the game is estimated to have a $4 to $6 million impact on the local economy.
UGA director of athletics Greg McGarity said in a statement that he looks forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the nation.
“The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933,” he said. “The city of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school.”
According to news accounts, McGarity expressed uncertainty about the game’s future in Jacksonville last summer.
“There’s been feedback from a lot of people on why the game should move, why the game should stay in Jacksonville,” he said.
The agreement reportedly gives the two schools an additional $3.5 million in guarantees. If the option to extend the agreement is exercised by May 15, 2022, the two schools will be paid an additional $1.5 million.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, said the agreement is “great news” for the Golden Isles.
“The Georgia-Florida weekend is a big weekend for Southeast Georgia,” Carter said in a statement. “It brings many fans and as much as $6 million dollars in economic impacts to our area. Today’s announcement ensures it will stay that way. I thank the University of Georgia and all those involved with making sure the game stays where it should. GO DAWGS!”