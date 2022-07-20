When despair leads folks to think life is not worth living or when some other critical emotional crisis arises, there is a new three-digit emergency number to call: 988.
The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline emergency number went into operation nationwide on Saturday.
The number can route those in need of counseling and help to the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline or to trained mental health professionals.
Those in need can call or text the number.
They can also chat with counselors at: 988lifeline.org. The 988 number routes callers to a cost-free network of more than 200 accredited crises centers with trained counselors across America.
Like the traditional 911 emergency number, the three-digit Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is expected be simple to commit to memory when emotional strain makes it necessary to reach out, officials said.
The existing 800 suicide prevention hotline remains in operation: 800-273-TALK (8255).
Local public safety and public health officials believe the new resource will be a valuable asset for helping those struggling with thoughts of suicide or mental illness issues.
Brunswick police officers often encounter people on their daily patrols who are feeling suicidal or who are experiencing “a change in mental status,” as it is known in law enforcement.
“It’s certainly going to be a good thing,” Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. “Any services that can help save a life are always a positive for the community.”
City officers will soon have flyers with the 988 number and other resources to distribute in the community that will be provided by the local office of the Coastal Health District, Jones said.
Mental health issues and suicidal thoughts often carry a public stigma that can stymie needed assistance, said Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of the Coastal Community Health Services. Anything that streamlines the process of getting qualified assistance quickly to those in crises is a big step forward, he said.
“I think it’s a welcoming change,” Kavanaugh said. “These are issues that we all talk about and acknowledge that they need to be addressed. Unfortunately, it’s still often seen as something that is taboo to address personally. I think normalizing it, in many ways, is a good starting point. It lets people know that it’s OK to reach out for those services.”
The sooner the number is circulated and becomes familiar within the community, the greater its impact will be, Jones and Kavanaugh agree.
“Nine-one-one is still the number in everyone’s mind,” Jones said. “The biggest concern is getting people who need the 988 number into the mindset of using it.”
Added Kavanaugh: “We understand it will take time to get acquainted. But to get familiar and comfortable with just using those three simple numbers will be best in the long run.”
For more information, go to Lifeline (988lifeline.org).