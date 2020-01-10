New 2020-2021 school calendar being considered

Positive feedback on the 2021-2020 school calendar, approved by the Glynn County Board of Education in December, prompted school system leaders to propose revising the 2020-2021 school calendar.
The school board reviewed at a work session Thursday the revised calendar, which was originally approved by the school board in December 2018.
The revised calendar for next school year mirrors the 2021-2022 calendar by adding built-in professional learning and work days for teachers and staff, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools. Those days are also built around the nine-week marks during the school year, which allows teachers to make better use of data supplied throughout the year.
“The same committee that convened to look at the following year’s calendar was able to look at this proposal and give some feedback as well,” Whitehead said.
School board member Eaddy Sams, who also served on the calendar review committee, said the positive feedback teachers gave to the 2021-2020 calendar led the committee to consider changing next year’s calendar as well.
“There were several principals and assistant principals that were part of the committee,” Sams said. “When the calendar for two years from now was approved, they got very positive feedback from the teachers … That’s why we thought it was a good idea to go ahead and start it this next year.”
The school year will begin for students on Aug. 11, the second Tuesday of the month. The previous version of the calendar placed the first day of school on Aug. 12.
Public comment on the proposed revised calendar will be accepted for the next month, before the school board votes on whether to approve the new version of the calendar.
There was also some shuffling of seats during Thursday’s work session. School board attorney Andrew Lakin began the meeting by leading a vote for a new board chair and vice chair, as he is required to do at the first meeting every year.
The board voted for Marcus Edgy to serve as the new board chair, and Eaddy Sams was voted to be the new vice chair.
Edgy replaces Jerry Mancil, who has served as board chair the past two years, and Sams replaces Edgy as vice chair.