Filming of a Netflix series on St. Simons Island will impact traffic for the next two days.
Mallery Street will be closed today through tomorrow morning from Kings Way to Park Avenue. Traffic will have to detour around Park Avenue and to Oak Street to get to Kings Way.
Businesses will remain open and pedestrian traffic will be allowed between filming, county officials said.
Mallery Street from Kings Way to the pier will be blocked to traffic from 2 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. There is no detour for this closure.
The closures are for the Netflix series “Pieces of Her,” described as the story of a woman who returns home from New York to take care of her mother with cancer only to have events unfold that turn her visit into a suspenseful thriller.
Locals have been sought to perform as extras during filming, including 25 people ages 50 and older for an exterior retirement community scene and 32 extras for Wednesday’s filming.
If hired, extras are paid $104 for eight hours, plus a $30 COVID-19 testing bump.
Go to /hyltoncasting.com/piecesofherextras/ for more information.