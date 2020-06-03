It cannot hold back an ambling sea turtle, but it is strong enough to stop 3,300 pounds of tumbling Hyundai.
And that is the point of the mesh netting now being installed into the massive environmental protection barrier that is steadily going up around the shipwrecked Golden Ray, said Coast Guardsman John Miller, spokesman for Unified Command. The roughly 250,000 square feet of mesh netting will completely surround the 656-foot-long shipwreck, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound for nearly eight months.
When the cutting begins later this summer to remove the shipwreck one gigantic piece at a time, the net will catch any large chunks of debris that come loose during the process, Miller said. In particular, it is designed to hold any strays from among the 4,200 vehicles in the ship’s cargo hold — mostly Kias and Hyundais.
The net’s design is sensitive to marine life. The 5-foot-by-5-foot mesh squares are large enough to allow marine life to pass freely; the net’s formidable but flexile material is made of a soft, “high-strength polyester” to prevent further injuries or abrasions to marine life such as sea turtles.
“It’s designed to protect the local marine life, and also to make sure the potential impact to the environment is minimized as much as possible,” Miller said of the netting.
The netting is contained in 28 separate panels that will comprise a 5,000-foot perimeter around the ship. Each panel is specifically designed for its position in the barrier. Each panel is 150 feet long and anywhere from 35 to 65 feet deep, depending on the water depth. The net will stretch from the sound’s bed to above the water’s surface. The panels are weighted with anchor chains on the bottom, Miller said.
“It has the chain at the bottom, which anchors it down,” Miller said. “So it’s taut enough that if a car comes rolling out it’s going to stop that car, or any other big piece of debris.”
The panels were designed by Weeks Marine, the contractor for the environmental protection barrier. They were built by U.S. Netting in Erie, Penn., then trucked down. “But the actual assembly is being completed here on the decks of large barges,” Miller said. “It’s a first of its kind.”
The mesh panels are the finishing touch on this complex, 33-acre environmental protection barrier. Unless, of course, you count the oil boom that will outline the surface of the barrier.
Weeks Marine began construction of the barrier more than three months ago, installing the first of dozens of 140-foot-long piles. The 80 steel piles are set in connected pairs, driven roughly half their length into the sound’s sandy bed. Floating high-density polyethylene pipes stretch between the sets of piles on the water’s surface.
The mesh panels were designed for the most efficient, expedient and safe installation possible between those sets of piles, Miller said. Once the piles are in position, divers secure and tighten clamp brackets that hold the panels in place just above the sound bed. The net panels covering the barrier’s two gates will hang from floating pipes above and weighted chains below, but they will not be secured to the piles.
The seventh panel was installed Tuesday. All 28 panels could be installed by the end of the month. When that task is completed, the surface boom will be installed onto the floating pipe barrier. The inflatable synthetic booms are intended to stop the spread of oil pollution from the site.
When the boom is in place, the stage will be set for the VB 10,000’s arrival from the Gulf of Mexico. The 240-foot-high, dual-hulled crane barge will straddle the shipwreck and perform the heavy cutting and lifting. The ship will be sawed into eight sections by an enormous chain. That is not to say it is a chainsaw, Miller said. The chain will cut through the hull by sheer force of the tension applied by the powerful VB 10,000, he said.
“We’re going to remove and cut the vessel as safely and as cleanly as possible,” Miller said. “But, especially with those vehicles in there, there is a chance that there will be debris. The EPB (environmental protection barrier) is our first line of defense. The netting, in particular, is designed to catch that debris before it escapes the perimeter of the EPD.”