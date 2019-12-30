Efforts to preserve two old live oak trees in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island appear to have been successful, according to county officials.
“The Neptune Park trees are doing fine,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin. “They’re under periodic inspection from our arborist, they’ve been crutched and we’re keeping an eye on them.”
In September 2018, the trees dropped two limbs that were heavy enough to break the concrete tables in the picnic area under their canopies.
Public access was restricted while the county looked at its options. It wouldn’t get around to taking action to preserve the trees until May of 2019.
An arborist paid by the county to assist with bringing the trees back to health made his second round of inspections in October, which allowed the county to completely reopen the picnic area.
“We had a small section of that area that was not opened up, so we had him come back and do some trimming on those,” Austin said.
Some trees on the other side of the Glynn County Casino building in Neptune Park got the same treatment, he said, and are doing well.
Between September 2018 and May 2019, the county sought the opinions of four arborists, eventually settling on a solution offered by Daniel Lippi, a master arborist with Advanced Tree Care of St. Augustine.
According to Lippi, the problem could be solved with some relatively light pruning amounting to a 25 percent reduction in the overall canopy and some crutches to support a few of the low-hanging limbs.
His answer came in sharp contrast to the options offers by the other three arborists, who recommended either cutting the trees down, fencing the picnic area off permanently or some variation.
In a May interview with The News, he focused more on the structural integrity of the trees in his diagnosis. If the structural issues that were hurting the trees were addressed, they would return to health, he said.
“All trees, every single species on this planet, will get too big for itself because they keep adding and keep adding and keep adding and eventually you get too much weight and too much circumferential mass that the trees can’t support themselves,” Lippi said at a county commission work session in May. “They start to shed and break apart. All trees do this. Live oaks do it a lot because instead of growing vertically, they tend to grow laterally.”
Since the trees were trimmed, the picnic area has been reopened.
After a follow-up visit, Austin said Lippi gave the all-clear. In May, Lippi said he was optimistic about the trees’ future, and Austin saw no reason to disagree.