A public listening session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island to discuss the county’s comprehensive plan.
The venue, held outside on stone tables underneath two live oak trees, will feature kiosks where the public can ask questions about various aspects of the five-year plan.
Organizers will have maps and planning resources available to review, and planning staff from the Coastal Regional Commission will be on site to answer questions and to get input from the community regarding the comprehensive plan.
State law mandates the plan be updated every five years, with the intent of creating a template for local governments to plan for the next five years.
Nineteen committee members — including elected officials, representatives from different authorities responsible for economic development, business leaders, Realtors, agricultural interests, environmental organizations, educators and local residents — have been studying the issue. They were appointed by the Glynn County Commission.
Categories discussed at prior meetings include development and permitted land uses in the county.
A comprehensive plan draft is expected to be completed for review in July.
August features the fourth and fifth public listening sessions, a second public hearing, and transmitting the plan to the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the start of the 40-day review process. The 40-day review will end in September.
If everything goes as scheduled, the plan will be adopted by commissioners in October and transmitted to the DCA with an adoption resolution.
County officials said the plan will give the community an opportunity to shape the county’s direction and ensure a future of sustainable and responsible growth.