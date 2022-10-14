Long overdue renovations to the playground at Neptune Park are underway with a goal to complete the work within two weeks.
Lisa Gurganus, director of the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department, said the equipment was ordered last November after county commissioners approved the project. It took more than 10 months for the materials to arrive to build the new playground.
“I’ve never known the playground industry to have this long of a wait time,” she said. “It’s going to be a pretty cool playground.”
The equipment, once set up, is designed to look like pirate ships, with swings, slides and lots of tempting play areas to climb on and in.
Gurganus said the new equipment is sorely needed in what she said is a very popular playground on St. Simons Island. Salt air and water are tough on the island’s playgrounds and the old equipment was nearing the end of its lifespan.
“A few more seasons and it would be to the point where it was unusable,” she said. “They start rusting quicker off the water.”
The vendor performing the work, Recreation Construction Services, is aware of the tough environment and has applied an extra layer of coating to protect the new equipment.
Gurganus said the vendors are still waiting for a few items to arrive, but she expressed confidence the playground will open as soon as possible.
But it won’t open until all the work is done, including a bed of mulch on the ground.
“It’s a heavy use playground,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.”