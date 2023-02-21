Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ago that likely saved a woman’s life.
Ruth Anne Bonnot was out riding her bike, enjoying a quiet afternoon recently when she stopped to chat with postal letter carrier Brandy Crews and a neighbor. Crews was concerned because an 86-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood hadn’t picked up her mail in three days, Bonnot said. It wasn’t like her to do that, Crews told them, and she felt compelled to tell someone so they could check on her.
“Brandy turned it over to us and went about her way to finish her route,” Bonnot said.
But Crews also knew they weren’t having much success getting the information they needed to figure out if the woman was OK. Crews learned a few houses later in her route that another neighborhood resident had a key to the house.
“Brandy learned that and said, ‘get over there,’” Bonnot said.
They used the key, opened the door, and found the woman lying on the floor, where she had been for roughly three days, she said. The woman was disoriented, dehydrated and weak, but otherwise had no broken bones or other complicating factors, Bonnot said. A Glynn County emergency medical squad transported her to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Hospital for treatment, where the woman was later released, she added.
“If it wasn’t for Brandy, one more night and she wouldn’t be with us,” Bonnot said. “She just goes above and beyond. That’s what she does.”
Bonnot put out a message on the East Beach neighborhood’s Facebook page asking residents to decorate their mailboxes on Valentine’s Day to show their love for Crews. The response was overwhelming, she said.
“Everybody loves Brandy, so they knocked themselves out,” Bonnot said.
East Beach residents like Bonnot and Kam Thomas Throckmorton said Crews’ presence in the neighborhood gives it a classic Americana feel, where everyone knows each other and chats with their letter carrier almost daily.
“We all love her dearly, and that’s not something I can say about any mail person I’ve ever had before,” Throckmorton said.
She took several photos of the decorations and posted them on Facebook, making sure Crews got the recognition Throckmorton said she deserves.
Bonnot said the community also sent a letter to Crews’ supervisor immediately after she helped to save the elderly woman.
She also said Crews was touched by the show of support.
“She was so taken back by it,” Bonnot said.