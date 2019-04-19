Neighborhood Planning Assembly meeting Monday
A development meeting to establish a Neighborhood Planning Assembly will be held for residents who live on Albany, Wolfe and Norwich streets.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 27 at the Risley Annex, 2900 Albany St. in Brunswick.
Homeowners, renters, business owners, churches and others are encouraged to attend the meeting.
Call Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, at 912-267-5530 for more information.
— The Brunswick News