Neighborhood Planning Assembly meeting Monday

A development meeting to establish a Neighborhood Planning Assembly will be held for residents who live on Albany, Wolfe and Norwich streets.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 27 at the Risley Annex, 2900 Albany St. in Brunswick.

Homeowners, renters, business owners, churches and others are encouraged to attend the meeting.

Call Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, at 912-267-5530 for more information.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
Jane Macon Middle School celebrates 60th anniversary

Jane Macon Middle School celebrates 60th anniversary

No causeway connected Brunswick and St. Simons. The Great Depression took its toll on families and businesses. Liberty ships came together in local harbors, and the work opportunity made Brunswick’s population swell to 16,000.

+2
Sinkhole leads to Whitlock Street closure

Sinkhole leads to Whitlock Street closure

Workers with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission closed a 1.5-mile stretch of Whitlock Street on Thursday morning after a sewer main collapse and created a sinkhole on the side of the road.

Lawsuit: Sea Island violated law in marsh-filling project

Lawsuit: Sea Island violated law in marsh-filling project

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Brunswick accuses Sea Island Acquisition of violating the conditions of its permit under the Clean Water Act to fill in nearly half an acre of wetlands adjoining St. Simons Island, by The Inn at Sea Island.