Negotiations with Marriott planned

City officials plan to vote at the Jan. 15 commission meeting on an Urban Redevelopment Authority recommendation to begin negotiations with the Marriott hotel chain to build a hotel on the Oglethorpe tract.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he is encouraged by the hotel chain’s desire to build a hotel with or without a conference center.
“I consider this a real milestone,” he said. “They want to come here. It’s going to happen.”
Officials with Rimrock Companies said a 125-bed hotel, will cost an estimated $15 million to $17 million.
Harvey said the negotiations will be ongoing as city officials wait for a redesign of the planned Oglegthorpe Conference Center on the same tract. The goal is for both projects to be build concurrently.
The redesign will enable city commissioners to determine the exact cost of the smaller convention center and make a decision on what to pare down or build up. The goal is to build a convention center that costs no more than $5.8 million.
The city has about $2.7 million in SPLOST funds remaining for the project, meaning the city will have to borrow the remainder to make up the difference.
Harvey said he never imagined it would take so long to get to the point where it appears like the center and hotel would be on the verge of being built.
“I never imagined it would take this long,” he said. “We over-analyze stuff and make it harder.”
Harvey credited city officials who created the Blueprint Brunswick plan more than a decade ago for providing the vision for the conference center. Harvey said his goal when he was elected to the city commission was to see the center built and for downtown Brunswick to be revitalized.
Harvey estimated it will take 12 to 15 months for construction to be completed once it begins. Harvey said if things go as planned, the project will be completed several months before his term as mayor ends.
Harvey said he is encouraged about the city’s future with all the new residential units planned downtown and the purchase of so many vacant buildings being purchased.
“This was part of my vision, my dream,” he said. “We’ve got a plan for our future.”