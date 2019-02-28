Needwood Middle celebrates Black History Month

The students who led the annual Black History Celebration last week at Needwood Middle School hoped that the many visitors and students in attendance would leave the event feeling transformed.
The students’ talents were put on display during the celebration, held in a packed gymnasium on Feb. 22, through a vast array of performances.
A performance of “Take Me to the King” was followed by the school band’s rendition of “African Festival.” Two students read Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise.”
Needwood’s strings group performed “We Are the World,” and the chorus sang “Lean On Me.”
The school hosts a Black History Celebration every year in February, to recognize Black History Month.
“This is one of the greatest things that we do at Needwood Middle School,” said Marlowe Hinson, the school’s principal.
The theme of this year’s program was “Know Your Worth.” Students at Needwood also recently took the time to discuss African Americans who left a mark on history through their great works. Those individuals included Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks and Charlayne Hunter-Gault, said Shiloh Collins, a Needwood Middle student.
“(They) opened opportunities for others to follow in their footsteps,” she said.
During the event, the Youth Challenge Academy’s Gospel Choir, who traveled from Fort Stewart, gave its inaugural performance.
The gospel choir came with Roger Lotson, who gave the keynote address during the ceremony.
Lotson is the principal of the Youth Challenge Academy, and he was named 2018 Youth Challenge Academy National Director of the Year.
Lotson also serves as the pastor of Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church and as a county commissioner in McIntosh County. His wife, Charlene Lotson, teaches at Needwood Middle School.
The Black History Celebration, one of several hosted by local schools this month, showcased key figures, songs and other works for Black History Month, while also spotlighting the talents of students at the school.
“It is our intent that by the time the program is over, your mornings will be enhanced,” said Needwood student Nija’ Story.
