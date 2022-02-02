A presentation explaining the need for a new courthouse annex received push back during a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
Glynn County Clerk of Superior Court Ron Adams told the crowd of about 30 at Howard Coffin Park that the courthouse was filled to capacity the day it opened 30 years ago.
Adams said $14 million was budgeted for the courthouse back then, but the bids came in at $19 million. County officials ended up building a courthouse 40 percent smaller than initially planned, creating an ongoing problem.
Adams was asked why the court system couldn’t use county buildings such as the one occupied by the Glynn County Board of Elections when it moves.
“Security issues drive a lot of what we do,” Adams said.
County resident Jeff Kilgore suggested more bond hearings could be done remotely from the courtroom and the county detention center instead of having deputies transport them to the courthouse.
“It would save money and eliminate security issues,” Kilgore said.
District 5 Commissioner Allen Booker, host of the meeting, said Kilgore’s suggestion “sounds like a good idea,” but he was uncertain if it would work for every case.
A man in the audience told commissioners the defeat of the last proposed SPLOST in March 2021 “tells you something.”
“We don’t want more taxes,” he said. “Maybe we can pass a SPLOST if the programs were limited,” he said. “Whatever the number, it needs to be minimized. There’s a lot of dissatisfaction with taxes.”
Booker pointed out that a large portion of the 1-cent tax is paid by the more than three million visitors to the Golden Isles each year.
After commissioners were criticized about the length of time to complete SPLOST projects, Commissioner Walter Rafolski explained how one person refusing to grant a right of way can hold up a project for years.
“We don’t choose to condemn property,” he said. “Government doesn’t run like a business. It’s how it’s structured.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson said feedback about the courthouse will be considered when a list of SPLOST projects is proposed.
“The security is insecure,” he said. “Juvenile court is the most contentious. Throwing more deputies at this won’t solve the problem.”
Despite the need, Brunson said he’d support leaving the courthouse off the list if it means voters will reject a referendum.
Booker disagreed with the suggestion of fewer projects on the list, saying there are more projects waiting to be done in the county than there is money available.
He said judges need to explain to the public the need for a new courthouse annex.