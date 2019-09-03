The Need-a-Ride service at Lanier Plaza and Harris Teeter made the last runs for the day on Tuesday before 2 p.m.
Glynn County Schools buses were available to take passengers to take an American Red Cross shelter in Columbus.
The Golden Isles are quite experienced with this dance, and while Hurricane Dorian puts its own stamp on the 2019 remix, there’s enough evidence already on hand to show what we might expect going into Thursday, Friday and the weeks ahead.
The waves crashed Tuesday onto a sunny St. Simons beach at high tide. Dogs sloshed in the waves while beachgoers surfed, lounged on the sand and watched the waters grow steadily closer.
Little had changed with Hurricane Dorian in the time between the National Weather Service’s Monday evening and Tuesday morning weather briefings, according to NWS meteorologist Al Sandrick.
While the Golden Isles is likely to see tropical-storm-force winds and six to eight inches of rain from Hurricane Dorian, Glynn County emergency management specialist Alec Eaton said the National Weather Service is “very confident the breakers will be the standout thing from this storm.”
For those who might be new or have forgotten the struggles of 2016 and 2017, Gov. Brian Kemp laid it out Monday afternoon.