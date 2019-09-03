hurricane evacuation
Buy Now

Brunswick resident Eddie Wright walks his dog Beano before boarding a school bus for evacuation Tuesday at Lanier Plaza.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

The Need-a-Ride service at Lanier Plaza and Harris Teeter made the last runs for the day on Tuesday before 2 p.m.

Glynn County Schools buses were available to take passengers to take an American Red Cross shelter in Columbus.

More from this section

Dorian's wildlife impact could be similar to Matthew, Irma

Dorian's wildlife impact could be similar to Matthew, Irma

The Golden Isles are quite experienced with this dance, and while Hurricane Dorian puts its own stamp on the 2019 remix, there’s enough evidence already on hand to show what we might expect going into Thursday, Friday and the weeks ahead.

+5
Monday afternoon weather briefing predicts 'historic' breakers

Monday afternoon weather briefing predicts 'historic' breakers

While the Golden Isles is likely to see tropical-storm-force winds and six to eight inches of rain from Hurricane Dorian, Glynn County emergency management specialist Alec Eaton said the National Weather Service is “very confident the breakers will be the standout thing from this storm.”