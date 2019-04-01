When you live to be nearly 70, you have some birthday pictures in black-and-white.
My first one was that way, shot in 1951 in the bright sunshine on a March day. I’m standing beside a little table, I think, that has a cake with one candle sitting on it.
Why were we outside, you ask. It’s because the state-of-the-art, consumer level camera at the time was a Kodak box camera with one shutter speed and no flash. Indoor pictures were an impossibility unless the roof was missing. So there I was, squinting into the morning sun on the 13th Monday of the year.
Fittingly, a very popular movie the year I was born was “Les Enfants Terribles.”
I learned that and other facts from internet sites that will give you all sorts of worthless, albeit sometimes depressing, information on your birthday. I learned, for example, that I share my birthday with Nancy Pelosi. I worry that she’ll think I colluded with the Russians when I made a salad for lunch Monday. It was Siberian kale.
Among others who have — or had — the same birthday are Tennessee Williams, Joseph Campbell, Sandra Day O’Conner and Bob Woodward. There are also a long list of celebrities, but I don’t think they have contributed a lot to society in general and many seem hell bent on bringing down Western civilization.
On a somber note regarding celebrities; the folks who produce TV shows and movies in Georgia are saying they will likely go elsewhere if Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill that would outlaw abortions once a doctor can detect the heartbeat of an unborn child. So long as Roe vs. Wade is still the law of the land, the heartbeat bill will never take effect so I don’t see why those intent on killing the unborn are so upset.
Besides, which do we want? More babies or more celebrities the likes of whom are asking for the veto or otherwise objecting. They include Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Rosie O’Donnell, Sean Penn and Mia Farrow.
I’ll take the babies even if we don’t share birthdays and even if they grow up to be left-wing celebrities.
Back to the levity …
I learned that on my birthday I had slept for 8,401 days. Nope. I’ve gone days with two or fewer hours sleep during tornado outbreaks and sleeping on a jungle floor.
Try sleeping when you’re getting on a plane bound for Vietnam the next morning or, months later, when you’re due to board one in DaNang bound for the good old USA.
Who has reached my age without having spent sleepless nights sitting beside hospital beds? Not many.
I also learned that my name, Terry, peaked for both boys and girls in the 1960s, and is bottoming out now.
At the time, it was very popular in California and Texas, both good conservative states nearly 70 years ago. It was not very popular in the Fauntleroy Belt of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.
Good simple boys’ names like Mike, Steve and Terry are fading away replaced by the likes of Liam, Noah, Jackson, Lucas, Caden, Aiden and, my personal favorite, Benjamin.
I like that last one because it’s my 3-year-old grandson’s name, who I made unhappy on my birthday.
He kept saying we were going to eat birthday cake, but I’m trying to start a new tradition. Except for key lime, lemon and pumpkin, I’ll take pie over cake any day.
Knowing that, Vonette baked peach cobbler, which is tied with pecan pie for best dessert known to mankind. A single candle burned on top of a scoop of vanilla ice cream. If she had put on a candle for each year, the ice cream would have melted and the smoke alarms would have come on.
Young Benjamin was not pleased.
“We always eat birthday cake, Granddaddy,’’ he said.
This from a kid who nearly spilled the beans on my birthday present. He and his little sister Isabelle — my second favorite baby name, by the way — were at our house for just over an hour last week. When their mom and dad came to pick them up, we talked over birthday plans.
Benjamin was about to tell me what his mom had bought for me when she caught his eye. The boy can think on his feet, and he quickly said, “We didn’t get you nuffin’ for your birthday, Granddaddy.”
He held fast to the secret. Before I opened my present the following night, he said, “We didn’t get you a shirt.”
You’ve got to love kids, no matter what their names are or when they’re born.
If you’re reading this on your birthday, I hope it’s a happy one. I also hope somebody bought you somefin’ and that you have birthday pie.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com .