Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson answers questions from members of the Kiwanis Club during a debate in 2020.

 Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

Unseated Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson insists she did not interfere with the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, for which her former investigator is among three men now serving life in prison.

But Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr insists otherwise, alleging Johnson repeatedly attempted to manipulate the investigation beginning just hours after the fatal shooting on Feb. 23, 2020, on the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

