Almost 1,750 businesses in the south Coastal Georgia area benefited from the federal payroll protection program, according to data provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program offered loans to small businesses — and larger ones that received exemptions — that will be forgiven for businesses that retain their employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was part of the $2 trillion relief bill that included loans for large businesses, funds for governments and hospitals and stimulus payments to individual citizens.
In the documents provided by the SBA, loans were divided into two categories above and below $150,000. Exact loan amounts were not provided for those above $150,000.
Around 1,562 loans under $150,000 were approved for businesses in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties for a total close to $57.6 million.
In the $150,000-plus category, 185 loans were provided.
The overwhelming majority of businesses that benefited are in Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Kingsland and St. Marys.
Jekyll Island is home to 20; Darien, 55; and Woodbine, 31.
Statewide, banks approved more than 156,800 payroll protection loans adding up to about $14.5 billion, according to Erin Tindell, an SBA spokeswoman. An estimated 86 percent of small business payroll was covered by PPP loans in the state, she added.
As of June 30, 4,885,388 PPP loans were approved nationwide for approximately $521.5 billion, Tindell said.
“That means the money that’s gone out has supported 86 percent of the small business jobs in Georgia,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1.
Carter voted in favor of the original $2 trillion spending package but said he’s not sure another will be necessary.
“We’ve still got almost $100 billion in the pot and until Aug. 8 to apply for it,” Carter said. “I’d rather not appropriate until we find out how that’s going to go.
“The next couple of weeks are going to be crucial.”
If a massive surge in COVID-19 deaths results from states attempting to lift restrictions on business and travel, the restrictions may be renewed. Damage to the economy would continue to mount from businesses being unable to operate, at which point more federal assistance may be needed.
For the moment, Carter is content to look on the bright side.
“Look at the numbers: 10,818 small businesses received the loans right here in the First District,” Carter said. “That’s 103,000 jobs. Almost two-thirds of all the small businesses in our district received it.
“That’s from a program that didn’t even exist four years ago. It’s had some bumps in the road, but I think it’s gone well.”