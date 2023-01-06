Wayne Neal was elected chairman of the Glynn County Commission and Walter Rafolski vice chair Thursday, the commission’s first meeting of the year.
The meeting opened with Neal, reelected to another four-year term in November, and newly elected Commissioners David Sweat and Bo Clark taking the oath of office.
After the meeting started, Commissioner Cap Fendig made the motion to appoint Neal and Rafolski to their positions as chair and vice chair.
Neal, who is serving as chairman for the second full term, completed former Commissioner David O’Quinn’s term last year after business commitments conflicted with the time consuming chairman’s job.
Neal thanked commissioners for their support.
“My family knows the sacrifices it takes to serve,” he said. “To continue is a great honor.”
After appointments were made to the mainland and island planning commissions, the board of assessors and the Blythe Island Advisory Board, commissioner heard a positive annual financial report from auditors.
A request for funding for a warning light system for three primary beach access points on St. Simons Island was removed from the consent agenda for discussion after Clark expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the SwimSmart Warning System.
The lighting system is similar to what is currently used at beaches at the old Coast Guard station, Massengale Park and Gould’s Inlet.
Clark’s concern is the lights could cause “complacency” among beach goers.
“That ocean is unforgiving,” he said. “Technology is great but this could cause some complacency.”
The option would be to continue using the flag system, which depends on lifeguards, when they are on duty during the summer, to change the flags, The warning light system would instantaneously change with the weather conditions, said Lisa Gurganus, county recreation and parks director.
“This technology is relatively new,” she said.
Commissioner Allen Booker said beach safety is one of the major issues the county has.
Rafolski said instantaneous change is a selling point.
“If this is something that will help people understand if there is a hazard, a danger, I think it’s a good thing,” he said,
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said several options were considered before choosing the $40,000 system.
“We did it for safety reasons,” he said. “Changing the flags is great, but it’s not as instantaneous as the lights would be.”
Rafolski made the motion to approve purchasing the light system, with Booker seconding. The vote was 6-1, with Clark casting the dissenting vote.
Commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request to allow construction of St. Luke’s Church after a brief discussion about how the congregation will access the property, landlocked by the next door neighbor, St. Ignatius Church.
Fendig expressed concerns that there has not been a formal agreement between the two churches to access the property and to share the St. Ignatius parking lot. He expressed concerns about what happens to the property if the two churches don’t reach an agreement and suggested a planned development request would have been more appropriate.
He was told a building permit will not be issued without an agreement.
“I will go with it, but I don’t like where it boxes us in,” he said.