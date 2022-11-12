111222_vetprofile.jpg
Navy veteran David Worthen was serving aboard the USS Capodanno off the coast of Beriut, Lebannon when the Marine Corps barracks was attacked by terrorists, killing 241 Marines.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Today’s veteran: David Worthen

Born: Odessa, Texas

