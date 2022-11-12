Today’s veteran: David Worthen
Born: Odessa, Texas
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Navy, 7 years
Duties: Machinist mate
Rank: Petty officer 3rd class
Recognitions: Navy Expeditionary Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Expert Marksman Badge
Duty stations: Newport, R.I., Great Lakes Naval Base; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and aboard USS Capodanno and USS Simon Lake
His story: Dave Worthen comes from a long line of family members who have served in the Navy, so it was not unexpected when he decided to enlist.
His father had served in the Navy 22 years, so Worthen said he knew what to expect when he joined.
“It was a family tradition,” he said.
He wanted to learn more about engineering, so he chose to be a machinist mate to learn how to maintain the power plants that keep ships moving.
After he completed his training, he was assigned to the crew of the USS Capodanno, a fast frigate base in Newport, Rhode Island. Less than a month later, he was at sea.
“We were constantly at sea all the time,” he said.
Often, the ship would escort a Coast Guard vessel conducting drug inspections on vessels in the Caribbean.
“I never knew what my next morning would be,” he said of the unpredictability of the job.
But he liked getting his hands dirty working on the steam generators.
His first major deployment was called a Unitas Tour, which was around the entire South American continent, returning to Rhode Island through the Panama Canal. The voyage lasted six months.
“We stopped at every port on the coast of South America,” he said. “I learned a lot about the culture. It was a great experience.”
After returning to its home port for four months, the ship was deployed for a Mediterranean cruise that Worthen said is the source of his PTSD struggles.
He was off the coast
of Beiruit, Lebannon,
providing fire for the Marine Corps when the barracks there were attacked by terrorists, killing 241 Marines.
It is the deadliest day
the Corps has suffered
since Iwo Jima in World War II.
“So many people got killed,” he said. “People in the military have seen worse. It bothers me, still. It is something I’ll never forget.”
After his ship returned home, Worthen was reassigned to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where he worked on the submarine tender USS Simon Lake.
During his time there, he was severely injured in a home explosion and had to undergo extensive physical rehabilitation before he could return to active duty.
He was sent to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, where he was training to be a law enforcement officer.
He worked in law enforcement for two years and wanted to get more training, but the Navy wanted him to return to his old machinist mate job. That’s when Worthen said he decided not to reenlist.
Looking back, Worthen said he is proud of his service and has no regrets.
“It made me the man I am now,” he said. “I’m a patriotic American. My oath won’t end until I die.”