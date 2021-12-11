Today’s veteran: Allan Patterson, 79
Born: East Cleveland, Ohio
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Navy, 31 years
Rank: Command Master Chief
Duties: Boatswain mate
Recognitions: Navy Commendation Medal; Navy Achievement Medal with two stars and combat V, Navy Commendation Medal with 3 stars, Navy “E” Award; Good Conduct Medal with 4 stars, Navy Expeditionary Medal; National Defense Service Medal with 1 star; Vietnam Service Medal with 3 stars; Navy Sea Service Deployment Medal with 2 stars; Republic of Vietnam with Gallantry Cross; Vietnam Campaign Medal; Expert Rifle Badge; Sharpshooter Pistol Medal; Surface Warfare Specialist Badge; Tugmaster.
Duty stations: Great Lakes Naval Station; Underwater Ordinance Station Newport, R.I.; New London Conn.; Guantanomo Bay, Cuba; Portsmouth N.H. and aboard USS New Jersey (2 times); USS Sierra; USS Hartley; USS Wasp; USS America; USS Blue; USS Higbee; USS Theodore E. Chandler; USS Constitution; USS Vesole; USS Garcia; USS Alamagordo; USS McDonnell; Service Craft PNSY, Portsmouth, N.H. and USS Abraham Lincoln.
His story: Allan Patterson admits he struggled as a teenager and decided to enlist in the Navy to become a heavy equipment operator. The Navy had other plans.
“I was a hell raiser as a teen,” he said. “I went with the flow.”
He was trained as a boatswain mate, responsible for maintaining the top side of vessels he’s be assigned to serve aboard.
“People saw something in me I didn’t see in myself,” he said.
He never had time to get homesick during training because he was kept busy the entire time.
After basic training, he was sent to Rhode Island for underwater ordinance training. His job was to retrieve Mark 14 and 15 torpedoes fired in training exercises and bring them back for testing.
“We worked around the torpedoes a lot,” he said. “It was interesting.”
His next duty station was aboard the USS Sierra, a destroyer tender based in Norfolk, Virginia, where he operated a 25-ton crane.
He chose to reenlist after his 4-year tour of duty ended because he liked his job and the places he served.
He was sent to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for one year, spending the first three months driving a fuel truck. He described the assignment as boring.
That would end when he was deployed to the Tonkin Gulf off the coast of Vietnam, where he would serve on five different boats back to back from 1967 to 1970, including the USS New Jersey, a World War II battleship taken out of mothballs for the war.
“They got close (to the coast),” he said. “This 16-inch guns fired 2,750-pound armor piercing shells.”
The New Jersey was fired on from the mainland, but Patterson said he was not on the ship at the time.
He returned to the United States and was assigned to the USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest vessel.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “We dressed in period uniforms.”
Unfortunately, the boat stayed in the harbor in Boston the entire time and never went to sea.
His next duty station was aboard the USS Vesole, a destroyer assigned to a Mediterranean cruise, where he crossed the Arctic Circle to earn his Bluenose designation.
He went on another North Atlantic cruise aboard the USS Garcia before his next assignment aboard the USS Alamgordo, a floating dry dock based in Charleston, S.C.
He reenlisted for another 6-year tour and was assigned to the crew of the USS Edward McDonnell, a frigate, where he did one tour of duty before he applied to be part of the crew for the recommissioning on the USS New Jersey. The sailors for the high-demand assignment were screened and hand-picked by Department of Defense officials.
“The New Jersey was my favorite,” he said. “There’s nothing like a battleship.”
He left the boat after a six-week shakedown cruise that turned into a much longer deployment. Before the boat returned to Long Beach, Calif., President Ronald Regan ordered the ship to Central America for maneuvers, then the New Jersey crossed the Panama Canal and headed for Lebanon, where the ship bombed Beruit for nearly a year. Patterson left the boat before it headed to the Middle East.
He was sent to Portsmouth, N.H. where he became a tug master for more than three years.
His next duty station was aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, where he went on a shake-down cruise and earned the rank of master chief.
He returned to Portsmouth, where he completed his 31-year career as command master chief and director of the family service center.
He looks back at his long career with thanks for how his Navy career impacted his life.
“I look at my career and the people who helped me along who were my saviors,” he said. “They saw something in me I didn’t see in myself.”