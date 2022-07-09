Today’s veteran: Greg Brimhall, 54
Born: Lake Wales, Fla.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, 22 years
Duties: Signalman, quartermaster
Rank: Chief petty officer
Recognitions: Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (10 times); Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Medal; NATO Service Medal; Overseas Service Medal; Korean Defense Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Japan; Mayport Naval Station; Orlando, Fallon Naval Air Station, Nev.; Pensacola, Fla.; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and aboard USS Dubuque; USS Lexington; USS Underwood; USS Halliburton and USS Samuel Eliot Morison.
His story: Greg Brimhall chose to enlist in the Navy because his brother was in the service and liked the duty.
He went to boot camp in Orlando with a friend under the military’s Buddy Program. They served together through their first permanent duty station aboard the USS Dubuque on a tour of duty in Japan.
Brimhall said his ship was based in Japan for 2 1/2 years. During that time, he had a chance to explore much of the nation to see cultural attractions. The visit to the site of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima was especially sobering, he said.
During his time aboard the Dubuque, the ship’s captain was relieved of his command for not rescuing Vietnamese refugees adrift in a junk in the South China Sea.
According to news reports at the time, scores of refugees aboard the vessel drifted another 19 days before being rescued by Philippine fishermen. By then, the survivors had run out of food and resorted to cannibalism.
He originally enlisted for three years active duty, followed by three years in the Navy Reserve. He chose to reenlist while he was stationed in Japan. His brother helped conduct the ceremony with the help of an officer when he reenlisted, Brimhall said.
“I was having fun,” he said. “I was making money. I tried to stay in Japan but there were no billets available.”
He was sent to Pensacola, Fla., where he was stationed aboard the USS Lexington, an old aircraft carrier used for training pilots. During his time aboard the ship, there was a jet crash that killed five crew members.
His next duty station was Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where he worked in port operations in the lower base for about three years.
His next duty station was in Nevada where he worked at Fallon Naval Air Station. He was chief of moral, welfare and recreation programs for the base, a duty assignment Brimhall loved.
He was then sent to Mayport Naval Station where he was in charge of maintenance.
He was later assigned to the crew of the USS Underwood, where he did a seven-month
deployment in the Persian Gulf. The ship also conducted drug operations in the Caribbean.
His next duty station was aboard the USS Samuel Eliot Morison, a frigate that went on a tour of the Great Lakes. It was fun, with the exception of the dress requirement of wearing dress white uniforms for two straight months, he said.
“We were in a different port every day for five straight months,” he said.
He also participated in a NATO cruise aboard the USS Halliburton. The ship was deployed with a British frigate and also worked with the Spanish navy.
He returned to Mayport for his last duty station and taught a Navy leadership class until he retired in 2008 after 22 years of service.
By the end of his Navy career, Brimhall said he had made port calls in more than 70 countries.
Brimhall said he made lifelong friendships during his service with the sailors he served side by side with.
“You have to rely on these people every day,” he said. “Not everyone can do it. It builds up your trust.”