Today’s veteran: Patrick Betchik, 64
Born: Cleveland, Ohio
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, 20 years
Duties: Electronics technician
Rank: Petty officer 1st class
Recognitions: Humanitarian Service Medal; Sea Service Deployment Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Guam; Scotland; Diego Garcia; California; Maryland and aboard the USS Camden; USS Hector and USS Fox.
His story: Patrick Betchik didn’t wait for his notice when he learned his birthday was No. 5 in the draft lottery.
Rather than risk being assigned to an infantry job in the Army, Betchik decided to enlist in the Navy for six years and take advantage of the technical training offered.
“It was a good deal. I got two years of school,” he said.
After training to become an electronics technician, Betchik was sent to Guam, where his unit worked on building projects and assisting refugees from the war in Vietnam.
“It made me realize we’re all humans,” he said of helping refugees.
During his free time, Betchik said he took college classes to occupy his time on the small island.
He received orders to go to encryption school, where he learned to send and receive classified messages and to maintain and repair the equipment. Betchik said he never asked for encryption training and never asked why he was selected for the high-security job.
After his training was completed, he was assigned to the crew of the USS Camden and deployed to the Indian Ocean.
“We did a lot of experimental work for the Navy,” he said. “We were at sea almost constantly. We ate when we could, and we slept when we could.”
He later served in Annapolis, Md., where he worked at a transmitting station that communicated with submarines at sea. There were incidents the public never learned about, he said.
“We sent everything” he said of the messages. “A lot of times, the submarines were in harm’s way.”
Betchik said he decided to make the Navy a career because every time his enlistment was up the national economy was struggling.
Looking back, Betchik said his decision to make the Navy a career was life-changing.
“It made me appreciate other people in the service,” he said. “You never know what will happen from day to day.”
