Today’s veteran: Cassandra Gaskins, 41
Born: Charleston, S.C.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, more than 11 years
Duties: Internal communications/electrician
Rank: Petty officer 2nd class
Recognitions: Navy Achievement Medal; Surface Warfare Pin; Sea Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Marksman Badge
Duty stations: Great Lakes Naval Station; USS George Washington; USS John F. Kennedy; Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.; USS Roosevelt; Mayport Naval Station; Charleston, S.C.
Her story: Cassandra Gaskins waited two years after graduating high school to enlist in the Navy.
Her father and grandfather were both Navy veterans, which led to her decision to enlist in the sea service.
“I wanted to make my dad proud, my family proud,” she said.
Her boyfriend supported her decision and drove her to the recruiter’s office to enlist. They ended up getting married while she was in basic training and are still together more than 25 years later.
“He stuck by me through all my deployments,”
she said.
Gaskins scored high in the mechanical section of the tests taken while she was inducted and a $9,000 bonus upon completion of all her training sealed the deal.
During her advanced training to become an internal communications specialist/electrician, the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks occurred, much to the disbelief of everyone.
“It was so scary,” she said. “I had a classmate who had family in the Twin Towers.”
After completing her training a few months later, her first duty assignment was aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Six weeks after she joined the crew, the ship was deployed to the Middle East. The trip through the Suez Canal was unnerving because everyone was on battle stations during the transit, with potential threats on both sides of the narrow waterway.
“Everybody was at a weapons system,” she said.
The ship spent the next eight months conducting missions 24 hours a day, she said.
Working with mostly men was a challenge because of her gender. She was given some of the most unpopular duty assignments at first as a test of her abilities. Gaskins said it motivated her to try to outperform the men she worked with.
“I felt like I had to do better,” she said. “You have to prove yourself as a female.”
After the ship returned, she was sent to school and assigned to the crew of the USS John F. Kennedy, ported in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Kennedy was deployed to the Middle East, where the crew spent the next seven months conducting missions.
She returned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, where she spent the next three years working in a shop calibrating electronic equipment for ships.
She returned to the Middle East for her next duty assignment aboard the destroyer USS Roosevelt for six months in a peaceful deployment.
Her next duty station was at the Naval Health Clinic Charleston, where she was in charge of telephone communications.
She volunteered for a duty assignment in Afghanistan when she learned her back problems were severe enough that she was not able to serve in the Navy any longer. She was given a medical discharge, even though she had planned to serve at least 20 years.
“It was devastating,” she said. “I belonged to something good, something important.”
Gaskins said she learned to take nothing for granted and is not judgmental about the Navy’s decision. Looking back, she said the Navy helped her grow as a person.
“I learned a lot about self worth,” she said. “I challenged myself a lot.”