Today’s veteran: Jack McDevitt, 86
Born: Philadelphia
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Navy, 4 years, 4 months
Rank: Lieutenant (j.g.)
Duties: Communications specialist
Duty stations: Japan, Washington D.C. and Newport, R.I.
His story: Jack McDevitt thought he’d be an aviator when he enlisted in the Navy until the results of his vision test showed he was partially color blind.
But Navy officials considered McDevitt, who recently graduated college with a major in English, as officer material. He was assigned to officer training school, followed by training as a communications officer.
He was initially disappointed he would not be an aviator, but he quickly learned to accept his new responsibilities.
McDevitt said he had to get a high security classification for the job because of some of the sensitive communications he would monitor. He said he is still not allowed to discuss much of what he did in the Navy.
McDevitt said he chose to enlist in the Navy after college because it had a “more romantic” aura than other military branches. He knew if he didn’t enlist, a draft notice would be coming in the mail after graduation and he wouldn’t have his choice of military service.
“At the time I went in, all the people in charge were World War II and Korea veterans,” he said. “They were good bosses. They were smart.”
His first duty station after training was in Japan, where he spent two years. He saw no evidence the country was still recovering from a world war, though he never visited the two cities struck by atomic bombs to end the war. He had an opportunity to travel and learn more about the Japanese culture.
He said the Japanese people he met were kind to him, and he got no sense of anger or bitterness toward Americans.
Work could be tense at times as the Cold War continued to escalate.
“We were close to China,” he said.
He was serving in Japan in 1960 when American pilot Gary Powers’ U-2 spy plane was shot down while flying a reconnaissance mission over airspace in the former Soviet Union. The incident made tensions even higher.
McDevitt’s next duty station was in Washington D.C., where he worked his last two years in the Navy with internal communications, in what
he described as a “boring line of work.”
After he left the Navy, McDevitt taught English for 10 years before accepting a job with the U.S. Customs Service, where he worked the next 20 years.
He is also a bestselling, award-winning science fiction author with more than 20 books to his credit. And he’s still writing.
The Navy did enable McDevitt to be exposed to different cultures both in Japan and in the United States. It also helped teach him patience and tolerance.
“I had a tendency to tell people what they should do,” he said. “I learned more about behaving. It’s simply the way you behave with others.”
