Today’s veteran: David Smith, 50
Born: Redondo Beach, Calif.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, 20 years
Duties: Torpedoman
Rank: Petty officer 1st class
Recognitions: Combat Action Ribbon; Joint Forces Commendation Medal; Navy Commendation Medal; Navy Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Sea Service Ribbon; Battle “E” Ribbon (with wreath); Expert Pistol and Rifle Badge
Duty stations: Iraq; Naval Submarine Base New London; San Diego, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Great Lakes Naval Station and aboard USS Guardfish; USS Flying Fish; USS Nebraska and USS Maryland
His story: David Smith had a difficult choice when he decided to enlist in the military.
His mother served in the Army and his father was a Navy veteran, so he was uncertain whose footsteps to follow. He ended up choosing the Navy because of the opportunities he’d have to see the world.
He had a difficult time choosing a job and decided to let the Navy determine his future. They convinced him to serve aboard submarines, and he was trained as a torpedoman. He graduated at the top of his class.
He was assigned to the crew of the USS Guardfish, a fast-attack submarine. During his time aboard the boat, the crew earned three Battle “E” awards and won the prestigious Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy Award.
During Smith’s first year aboard the Guardfish, he was only in his home port 36 days.
“I definitely enjoyed the port calls,” he said. “I was young, single and hit a lot of ports.”
His game plan when he enlisted was to serve four years, and use the GI Bill to get a degree in accounting. But he liked serving in the Navy so much that he decided to enlist for another six years.
Smith also got married and decided to served aboard the USS Flying Fish home ported in Norfolk, Va., as part of the decommissioning crew.
“I enjoyed fast attacks,” he said. “We did a lot of exciting things.”
He decided serving aboard fast attack submarines would not be good for his marriage because of the time the crew spent at sea.
“It was a stressful time. Both sides had their finger on the trigger,” he said of serving on fast attack submarines during the Cold War.
Smith’s goal after the Flying Fish was decommissioned in Washington was to serve aboard ballistic missile submarines at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay because the deployments were shorter and more reliable in their schedules.
The transition to serving on the Ohio-class submarines, which are nearly twice the size with the same number of crew members, was relatively easy.
“It was like a Cadillac for me,” he said.
The one thing he missed, however, was port calls. Ballistic missile submarines stay submerged for most deployments, where they are undetected as a deterrent to nuclear war.
He served five years on the crew of the USS Nebraska before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. He was handling torpedoes at Kings Bay and watched on TV as the second airliner struck the World Trade Center.
“I wanted to get involved,” he said. “I volunteered to go.”
He was an instructor at the NCO academy, training Iraqi non-commissioned officers to train other non-commissioned officers with the assistance of Jordanian interpreters and drill instructors. He helped teach first aid, leadership and attack and ambush formations.
“We were 20 miles from the Iran border,” Smith said. “There was no cover. It was complete desert.”
Luckily, the base faced few mortar attacks until the end of the tour of duty there.
After he returned to Kings Bay, he was assigned to the crew of the USS Maryland, where he finished his Navy career.
He is now the owner of two Hemp Leaf CBD Supply Co. businesses in St. Marys and Brunswick.
“The military allowed me to think outside the bubble I grew up in,” he said. “It gave the tools to have the success I’m having now.”
