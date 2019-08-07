Today’s veteran: Jacob Nicholson, 26
Born: Fernandina Beach, Fla.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, 7 years
Duties: Boatswains mate
Rank: Petty officer 2nd class
Recognitions: Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three times); Coast Guard Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Guam; Singapore; Thailand; India; Middle East; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Great Lakes Naval Station; Rhode Island and aboard the USS O’Kane
His story: Jacob Nicholson grew up in a Navy family, so when he graduated high school he knew military service was in his future.
Unlike his father, who served aboard ballistic missile submarines, Nicholson chose to serve aboard surface vessels.
He was trained as a boatswains mate, with the responsibility of training, directing and supervising maintenance activities on the deck, including loading and unloading equipment, supplies, ammunition and fuel. They are also responsible for damage control and stand watch of the ship’s bridges.
“It’s different than most rates,” he said. “You’re in a leadership position at a young rank.”
After training, he was sent to Pearl Harbor to join the crew of the USS O’Kane, a guided missile destroyer.
One of the more challenging jobs was to work on deck as a signalman for helicopters taking off and landing on the ship. Nicholson said the job could be particularly unnerving when helicopters attempted to land on deck in rough seas.
“The helicopters fit just right. There’s little margin for error,” he said.
He also drove a smaller boat to perform patrols near the ship while it was in the Middle East. The unit searched ships in the area for contraband. Luckily, Nicholson said he never searched a boat where they found contraband or had to make an arrest.
Prior to arriving at their area of responsibility in the Middle East, Nicholson said his ship went to Guam, Singapore, Thailand and India.
“They like Americans and they like our money,” he said.
Before the crew made port calls, they were briefed on the cultural differences in the counties they visited.
The visit to India was particularly interesting because of the chaotic way motorists drive. He also had the opportunity to try different foods such as eel, goat and lamb.
“India was really spicy,” he said.
He also had an opportunity to play cricket with sailors from the India navy.
“I still don’t understand cricket, but it was fun,” he said.
As he progressed in rank, Nicholson said it was a challenge at first to give orders to sailors he had worked alongside before his promotion.
“I already had a good work ethic,” he said. “I had to learn leadership skills. It was difficult for me to learn that.”
His goal was to help develop sailors with a lower rank, which he learned from a sailor he described as his mentor.
“Everyone looked up to him,” he said.
His time overseas has made Nicholson appreciative of living in the United States.
“It definitely shaped me,” he said. “It was definitely culture shock.”
