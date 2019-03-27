Today’s veteran: Don Myers, 90
Born: Findlay, Ohio
Residence: Darien
Service: Navy, 4 years
Duties: Medical corpsman
Rank: Petty officer 2nd class
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Korea; Camp Pendleton, Calif.; San Diego; Oakland, Calif., and San Francisco, Calif.
His story: Like a lot of young men at the time, Don Myers decided not to wait for his draft notice after graduating high school.
He enlisted in the Navy for three years for no reason other than he didn’t want to serve in the Army and chose training as a medical corpsman with no idea how that decision would affect the rest of his life.
He was working in Navy hospitals on the West Coast when the war in Korea broke out and was assigned to help treat troops who suffered severely from napalm accidentally dropped by friendly fire.
“The Koreans didn’t have napalm,” he said. “We dropped napalm on our own troops. It dissolves the tissue. Napalm, that’s a horrible thing.”
The only thing that made it tolerable to treat the injured troops was napalm also destroys nerve cells so the people being treated were not in a lot of physical pain, though the injuries were serious, he said.
Myers was sent to Korea, where he helped treat wounded troops suffering from napalm burns and to accompany them back to the United States Navy hospitals.
“I treated patients in very severe condition,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on staying there. We were there to pick up patients.”
As his three-year commitment was nearing an end, President Harry Truman extended his tour of duty another year.
His commanding officers tried to convince him to re-enlist and make the Navy a career, but Myers chose to return to civilian life.
“War is horrible,” he said. “It is still with me.”
His experience in the Navy inspired him to go to college and earn a degree in pharmacy from the University of Toledo. He earned a master’s degree in hospital administration at Northwestern University and a doctorate degree in pharmacy from the University of Michigan.
He later served as assistant administrator the the old Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital, which is now Southeast Georgia Health System, from 1961 through 1974, before serving as director of professional services at the hospital from 1974 until he retired in 2001.
Myers sometimes wonders what path his life would have taken if he had never served in the Navy. He credits the Navy for starting him on the path to a long career in the health field.
“I didn’t think about doing anything else but health care after I left the Navy,” he said. “The Navy helped set the stage for the rest of my life. God bless the USA.”
