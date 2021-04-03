Today’s veteran: Greg Glaz
Age: 70
Born: Erie, Pa.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, 2 years active duty, Navy Reserve 5 years
Rank: BT3
Duties: Boiler technician
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Germany, Philadelphia, Newport, R.I., Brooklyn, N.Y. and aboard the USS Dyess and USS Zellers.
His story: Greg Glaz enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 1968 during his senior year in high school because he wanted the GI Bill to help pay for college, and because his father served in the Navy.
During his first Navy drill session at the Erie Navy Reserve Center, the USS Pueblo was captured by North Korea. Glaz said he thought it was possible he wouldn’t be able to complete his senior year in high school if war was declared. Luckily, the incident never led to war.
He also had another piece of luck in his choice to join the Navy Reserve. The draft lottery was going on at the time and his number was 18.
“I would have been in the Army or Marines right after graduation,” he said.
He was called to active duty in 1970, where he was sent Philadelphia for three months to serve as an honor guard for service members killed in Vietnam.
He started training in machinery repair but when he was assigned to the USS Dyess, a WWII destroyer built in 1945, the ship needed boiler tenders. He joined the ship in Germany, where he was trained on the job.
“There was no time for schools,” he said. “They taught you as you did the job.”
His ship was part of a group assigned the USS Wasp carrier group in the North Atlantic. During one patrol, an aircraft from the Wasp detected a Soviet Union submarine headed toward the East Coast.
“Two days later, through several time zones, we were almost to the East Coast of the U.S. and we were hoping they’d send us home since we only had six weeks left for the cruise,” he said. “They turned us around and sent us back to the North Atlantic.”
The crew never learned anything about the submarine they were chasing, but they did earn the Blue Nose Certificate for crossing the Arctic Circle.
When the Dyess returned to its home port in Rhode Island, the Navy sent the ship to an extended period in the ship yards in Philadelphia.
He was sent to New York City for duty at the then closed Brooklyn shipyard with another destroyer, the USS Zellers.
“Our role was going to be taking out and training reserves pretty much every weekend,” he said.
The challenge was the crew was downsized from around 330 sailors to 180, but they were still expected to fully function as a fleet ship, he said.
“I opted to stay on the ship,” he said. “We never sailed so much as we did when we were on a reserve can. I stayed with the ship until I got orders to muster out and back to Erie as a reserve sailor.”
He served another year in the Navy Reserve before leaving the Navy.
“I loved every minute of it,” he said. “I was 19 years old when I went on active duty.”
He served with people from across the nation of all races.
“You learned real quick you were all blue,” he said. “You followed orders and did your job.”
He was attending a Penn State University branch in Erie, Pa., when he got a call from the city engineering department offering him a job as a licensed boiler operator. He took a short course in stationary engineering and quickly got two job offers. He worked at night while he continued his college classes in the daytime.
He ended up accepting a job with Proctor & Gamble, where he worked in the thermal energy department.
“I spent 35 years doing work I loved to do, all thanks to my time in the U.S. Navy,” he said. “I owe everything I have to my military experience.”
Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com to suggest a veteran for a column.