Limited trajectories and autonomous termination systems make it unlikely a launch malfunction would reach Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay from a proposed spaceport in Camden County about five miles away from the base.

That’s the answer given to the Department of Defense when a consultant representing Camden County responded to specific questions about potential impacts to King Bay from a rocket malfunction.

“While specific analysis was not completed to analyze ordnance facilities at NSB Kings Bay, flight safety analysis models conducted by Aerospace Corporation demonstrated that with the use of limit lines and Autonomous Flight Safety Systems it is possible to reduce the chance of debris in the vicinity of NSB Kings Bay to near zero,” consultants with Kimbley Horn said.

DoD officials wanted to know if an analysis had been done for buildings at Kings Bay that may house large ordnance. The base maintains and stores nuclear ballistic missiles that are carried aboard Ohio-class submarines deployed from Kings Bay.

The probability of a rocket malfunction turning toward Kings Bay, combined with a failure of the autonomous termination system, has not been considered, consultants said. But a safety analysis of the launch system and termination system would be required for the launch operator to receive a license to operate from the spaceport.

“This probability question would be best addressed at that time for the specific launch system analyzed,” consultants said.

The fail-safe devices did little to reassure Kevin Lang, an Athens lawyer and property owner on Little Cumberland Island. He said the memorandum addresses the Navy’s concerns, which are different from the ones he and other Little Cumberland Island residents have.

“We share the Navy’s concerns with rockets that may veer off their intended trajectories,” he said. “Those situations may result in the rocket being destroyed by a flight termination system with the debris raining down on whatever happens to be below it. Our biggest concern is the likelihood that some of that debris will be on fire or hot enough to ignite a fire on impact.”

A fire on a barrier island with no fire department and homes in hard-to-reach locations has potential to be catastrophic, he said.

“A multi-point fire on Little Cumberland Island could result in the loss of every home on the island in a matter of hours,” Lang said. “Obviously there is also substantial risk that one or more members of our community could be injured or killed in that scenario.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is scheduled to make a final decision on the Environmental Impact Statement next month that will determine if Camden County officials get a license to establish a spaceport. Individual launches would need additional FAA approval.

The license request is to launch small sub-orbital and orbital rockets from the site.

Lang said most small rocket companies won’t be able to afford the insurance for mitigation. He said a small rocket company in Alaska had several launch failures over land that the state ended up paying to mitigate.

It would be even more costly and complicated for an environmental cleanup of saltwater marshes.

“You can very easily cause even more damage to these fragile ecosystems by introducing equipment and other disruptive means of removing rocket debris and chemicals,” Lang said.

It’s likely the launch site operator — Camden County — would be responsible for the cost to mitigate a rocket explosion or crash.

“Camden County does not have the funds to handle a costly mitigation, so the ultimate cost would likely fall on taxpayers of the state of Georgia with DNR handling the mitigation of their jurisdictional areas (salt marshes, tidal creeks, and rivers),” Lang said. “National Park Service could also be compelled to pay for mitigation for failures that impact Cumberland Island.”

More from this section

+3
Bikes and bullets, among other things, in short supply

Bikes and bullets, among other things, in short supply

During the widespread stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns that characterized the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, many businesses struggled due to being unable to sell their product or provide their service. Now, the challenge is stocking enough products to sell.

One need look no further than the wide variety of shops in the Brunswick area. For Monkeywrench Bikes on St. Simons Island, “The more special the order, the further out on the horizon” has become something of an axiom.

“I would probably start the article off by saying I’m so grateful for my customers who are patient because we have no control over this,” said Chris Beaufait, the company’s owner.

His inventory is down by about 10 percent what it would have been before the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 reached American shores in early 2020. The supply chain is broken, he said, and while that in and of itself is not unheard of, the abnormal scale of the disruptions are the result of the pandemic.

Distributors and manufacturers have given plenty of explanations, he said. Fewer people are working due to sickness or social distancing measures at factories and plants, localized outbreaks cause intermittent closures at manufacturing facilities and sometimes shipments get caught up in quarantines at ports when the product finally does reach domestic waters.

That’s led to a slimming-down of offerings at Monkeywrench.

“We’re in the Henry Ford mode of selling bikes,” Beaufait said. “If it’s in black, green or grey, we have it.”

Things didn’t start out so bad, he said. The outfit enjoyed a huge increase in business in May and June as the state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown ended, but that has since fallen off a cliff when the entire country did the same thing.

When once he would sell several bikes a day on top of taking special orders, now many leave without buying simply due to the lack of bikes. Some specially ordered bikes on backorder, may not ship until 2022. In fact, he’s had over 100 bikes on backorder earlier this week. And it’s not just bikes either, but parts, which hurts his ability to do repairs.

All caused by a “general, all-around unreliability” in supply chains, that’s hitting just about every industry, according to Coastal Appliance owner Glenn Thompson.

On the floor of his establishment on Altama Avenue are several holes where show display pieces would be if he could get any. Anything the business orders could take two to three months to arrive, Thompson said.

It’s revealed the complexity in the manufacturing and supply process, in which one small part manufactured in another country could hold up an entire shipment of appliances.

Which isn’t to say business isn’t good for him. It’s been great.

A few months ago he had over 1,000 pieces on backorder, which is now down to 600. Developers and new residents continue to build homes, Thompson has just had to sell the products well in advance. Up to five months beforehand.

Aside from just the quantity, Thompson said the pandemic has shrunk the variety of projects he’s able to sell. Home appliance company Whirlpool is not selling white appliances or machines in certain measurements, cutting out the less popular models to prioritize the widely sought stainless steel options of refrigerators, washing machines, washers and dryers in the most desired sizes.

Aside from bikes and blenders, bullets local businesses are having a hard time putting bullets on the shelf.

“Ammunition is very, very hard to come across,” said J.R. Fiveash, owner of Second Amendment Firearms Emporium on Chapel Crossing Road. “We understand it’s because the manufacturers can’t get the components they’re built from, and they’re getting backorders before they give them to retailers. That’s the same for firearms.”

The lack of merchandise has hurt his establishment. About everything walks out the door as fast as it came in, however.

The biggest share of the revenue recently has been people ordering guns on the internet, which by law must be sent to and retrieved from a licensed gun dealer in the area.

“This past year was the most gun sales in history from what we’ve been told. The demand is greater than the supply,” Fiveash said.

Like Thompson and Beaufait, his inventory is well short of what it would normally be. Before the pandemic, he’d have upwards of 200 pieces in inventory, and now he’s got less than 10.

“We’re doing OK,” Fiveash said. “We don’t have the volume of sales we usually do, but we’re surviving.”

Ditto all of that for Central Hardware on Norwich Street in Brunswick, per owner Jimmy Shaw.

“The list goes on and on of what we don’t have,” Shaw said. “People have resorted to buying birdshot because we’re out of buckshot.”

He likened it to the run on ammunition following the re-election of former President Barrack Obama in 2012. Fiveash was similarly quoted by The News in 2013, saying he could not keep many calibers in stock.

Shaw, however, runs a hardware store, and his tool and supply stock is faring no better.

“It’s all over the board too, it’s air conditioner filters, stencils, especially ammunition,” Shaw said. “Things you see come in here and expect to come in just aren’t showing up (in shipments).”

It’s bad enough even the wholesalers are struggling, he said.

“Demand is still up, they just can’t catch up,” Shaw said. “We’ve had good business, it’s just getting merchandise is is dicey.”

It’s a widespread problem in just about every industry in town, and all four shop owners said their suppliers have declined to give them solid commitments as to when things might return to normal.