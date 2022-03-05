Today’s veteran: Glenn Thomas, 89
Born: Nahunta
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Navy, 22 1/2 years
Rank: Lieutenant commander
Duties: Pilot
Recognitions: China Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal and others
Duty stations: San Diego; Naval Air Flight School, Norman, Ok.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Fla.; Pensacola, Fla.; Hutchinson, Ks.; Okinawa; Alaska; NAS Oak Harbor, Wisc.; Millington, Tenn.; NAS Corpus Christi, Texas; USS Saratoga; Rota, Spain; NAS Barbers Point, Hawaii; GLYNCO
His story: Glenn Thomas decided he didn’t want to be a teacher and dropped out of college in 1952 to enlist in the Navy with his younger brother.
His older siblings served in the Navy during World War II, with two of them pilots. He decided to follow that was the career path he’d pursue, instead of finishing college.
“It was the only route for me,” he said. “I wanted to fly.”
He was sent to aviation electrician school in Jacksonville, Florida. While he was stationed there, he was accepted into the Naval cadet program because he had more than two years of college and was assigned to a fighter squadron at Cecil Field, Florida.
The squadron was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and then got orders to Pensacola, Florida, to
qualify to land on aircraft and for other training.
“It was intense training,” he said.
He was sent for advance training in Kansas, where he learned to fly patrol planes. He made a stop in Brunswick to get married before he got orders to Okinawa, where he patrolled the China coast after the Korean War looking for radar, ships and aircraft.
“We didn’t think much of China at the time,” he said of the country’s ability to attack his plane.
He was trained to fly a P2V Neptune and was sent to Alaska, where he patrolled the coast for aircraft from the Soviet Union. He also checked ice packs and the location of seals for the Department of Natural Resources.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “As a pilot, I was on the ground floor doing things.”
While he didn’t encounter any Soviet aircraft during his patrols, the unit that replaced his had a patrol plane shot down and a crew member killed on a routine mission.
“It was thought provoking because we had just been there,” he said.
He trained on radar in San Diego and later taught navigation.
“That’s when I decided to become regular Navy,” he said of the moment he knew he would make the Navy a career.
He was sent to Texas, where he served as a flight instructor for three years.
His next duty station was aboard the USS Saratoga, where he served as the carrier control approach officer. The only time he flew aboard the carrier was for proficiency training.
While aboard the Saratoga he made two Mediterranean cruises, then returned to Guantanamo Bay and
Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico.
The Saratoga was in dry dock during the Cuban Missile Crisis and by the time repairs were hastily completed the conflict was nearly over.
“It was intense,” he said.
His next duty station was Rota, Spain, where he flew DC-6 airplanes throughout Europe for the next three years.
He returned to Texas as a flight instructor for two years before being sent to Barbers Point, Hawaii, where he was assigned to a squadron flying a C-118 Liftmaster.
A typical flight was from Hawaii to Wake Island, with the next stop in Guam, followed be a trip to the the Philippine Islands.
His next duty assignment was flying cargo and troops to Vietnam for three years, where he said he never took fire.
“It was a very undefended aircraft, no escorts,” he said.
His last duty station was at GLYNCO, where he served as an aviation maintenance officer.
Years after he retired, Thomas went to a museum at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where a P2V Neptune that he flew in the Navy was on display. He knew more about it than the museum staff.
He ended his Navy career with 6,211 pilot hours, 26 carrier landings and the memories of flying admirals and other dignitaries to destinations across the world.
He has no regrets about never becoming a teacher. He worked for different companies as office manager after he left the Navy.
“I loved what I was doing,” he said. “I was like an airline pilot.”