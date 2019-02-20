Today’s veteran: Erik Nesteruk
Born: Denver, Colo.
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Navy, 20 years
Duties: Submarine officer
Rank: Commander
Recognitions: Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two); Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three); Joint Meritorious Unit Award; Meritorious Unit Commendation; National Defense Service Medal (two); Global War on Terrorism Medal; Rifle Marksman Medal (expert); Pistol Marksman Medal (expert); Officer Submarine Breast Insignia; SSBN Strategic Deterrent Patrol Pin (seven)
Duty stations: Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay; Omaha, Neb.; Norfolk, Va.; Washington D.C.; and aboard the USS West Virginia and USS Albany
His story: Erik Nesteruk chose the submarine service while he was attending college as a ROTC student because he wanted to serve aboard a nuclear powered vessel.
He chose the submarine service because of the camaraderie and relaxed atmosphere with the enlisted sailors and the officers. He also liked the prospect of serving with some of the most intelligent, highly trained sailors in the Navy.
After graduating college with a civil engineering degree, Nesteruk spent the next year in Orlando, Fla., at the nuclear power school, followed by another six months of prototype training before he was assigned to the crew of the ballistic missile submarine USS West Virginia at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
He said it took two patrols to earn his Dolphins Pin because officers have to learn every job aboard the boat in greater detail than enlisted sailors.
Most of the sailors responsible for the rigorous training for officer to earn the pin are enlisted sailors trained to operate every system from weapons and the nuclear reactor to fire control and the wide array of electronics equipment aboard the vessel that some sailors train for years to learn.
“You have to have humility,” he said of training under enlisted sailors. “They really respect the people who know their jobs and do it well. I took it in stride.”
After serving six patrols aboard the ballistic missile submarine, Nesteruk was sent to Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Neb., where he served in the delivery systems readiness branch. His job was to look at any problems with personnel or equipment.
His next duty station was in Norfolk, Va., as part of the crew for the fast-attack submarine USS Albany. The boat was in the shipyard undergoing renovations when he arrived. He went on several short training cruises as long as a week but never went on a patrol with the boat, which didn’t disappoint him.
It was a new learning experience requalifying on the weapons systems on a fast-attack, which include different torpedoes, Tomahawk cruise missiles and other weapons he had never trained on before.
He said sea duty away from his wife and family “wasn’t good for me.” The prospect of being away from his family on a typical fast-attack submarine patrol of six to eight months made him realize sea duty wasn’t for him. He decided he would leave the Navy after serving four years, which was his minimum commitment counting his ROTC time.
“Separation and life at sea was exhausting in every way,” he said.
He submitted his resignation about a year before his commitment to serve was over, and it was accepted. He was working at COMSUBLANT when the Navy offered him a shore duty assignment. He accepted the offer to extend three years to use the time as a bridge to the civilian workplace.
He was trained as an engineering duty officer and served in the Washington D.C. area. Only 88 officers had the job in the Navy working in shipyards or in programs to develop new ships and weapons systems.
The job did not require sea duty, and he liked it so much he decided to make the Navy a career. After two years in Washington, the Navy sent him to California post-graduate school to earn a master’s degree.
He served two years at the Strategic Systems Program before he returned to Kings Bay to oversee weapons storage and waterfront security, including four years as security director.
After he told his superiors he planned to retire after 20 years, Nesteruk spent his last 18 months as operations officer at SWIFTLANT on base.
He now works as a self-descibed “computer geek” at General Dynamics at Kings Bay thanks to his Navy career.
“Being in the Navy, I gained a much greater appreciation for the challenges people go through,” he said. “You can accomplish anything if you work hard enough.”
